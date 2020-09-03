    Advertisement

    Unlikely that a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in October, but not impossible, Fauci says

    Fauci testifies before coronavirus panel

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said on Thursday it is unlikely a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready by the end of October, but that it is not impossible.

    "I think most of the people feel it's going to be November, December," Fauci said in a CNN interview when asked about the possibility of an earlier release, adding a clinical trial could prompt drug developers to decide a vaccine works sooner. "It is conceivable that you can have it by October, though I don't think that that's likely."



    (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

