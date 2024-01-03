Unlikely Friendship Between Elderly Man and Toy Poodle Capture Hearts Around The World

An elderly man and a toy poodle from Melbourne, Victoria, became inseparable “best friends” after a chance encounter and captured the hearts of social media users around the world.

John, a World War II veteran, and Prinnie, a toy poodle, have been friends since Prinnie was a puppy. John carries treats in his walker in case they run into each other on their walks.

Video filmed by Madison Rapa, Prinnie’s owner, shows the moment Prinnie spots John on her walk and dashes towards him.

“John is an elderly man from the nursing home my dog has bonded with. We have been looking after him and keeping him company for close to a year since my dog was just a baby,” said Rapa. Credit: Madison Rapa via Storyful