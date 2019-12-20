The Unlikely GOP Star of the Impeachment Proceedings

The day the House of Representatives impeached President Trump will stand out in the history of the chamber. Even on this monumental day, however, something entirely ordinary happened: Rep. Louie Gohmert came to the dais. And he was angry.

The Texas conservative is well-known among his colleagues for his liberal use of lawmakers’ privilege to deliver speeches on the House floor before or after legislative business. Gohmert, who has been in office since 2005, has delivered hundreds of these speeches, covering topics from the misuse of foreign aid, Obamacare’s many failings, the need for a border wall (way before Trump made it mainstream), the deficit, the tyranny of non-incandescent light bulbs, the government not doing enough (regarding the BP oil spill in 2010) and the government doing too much (pretty much everywhere else).

Several hours into Wednesday’s impeachment proceedings, Gohmert approached the mic, his volume pre-dialed to 11 and his takes set to hot. Impeachment, he thundered, was meant to “stop the investigation” by American and Ukrainian officials into “the corruption of Ukrainian interference into the U.S. election in 2016.”

“One thing hasn’t changed,” Gohmert said. “The intent to impeach this president. It’s always been there… This country’s end is now in sight. I hope I don’t live to see it. This is an outrage.”

As he stepped away from the dais, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY)—who was running floor debate—admonished his colleague from East Texas for raising the Ukrainian election interference theory pushed largely by Russia. “I am deeply concerned,” said Nadler, “that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House.”

Nadler tried to yield the floor to another lawmaker, but Gohmert wouldn’t let him. He returned to the dais and roared—even though his microphone was off—until the speaker gaveled him down. Still fuming, Gohmert marched over to Nadler’s seat angrily speaking to him as he loomed over the Democrat. Nadler mostly didn’t engage, and Gohmert eventually stormed off.

A spokesperson for Gohmert did not respond to request for comment on what Gohmert said to Nadler.

It was a perfect finale to a two-week run of publicity for the Texas congressman, who has been a staunch defender of President Trump.

Over the span of two weeks, the Texas congressman compared the impeachment proceedings to the attack on Pearl Harbor, said the Democrats’ move to recess a late-night hearing was “Stalinesque,” suggested that Nadler was accepting bribes, and said that Joe Biden should be impeached if he wins the presidency. He floated an amendment to the articles of impeachment that struck Trump’s name and replaced it with the names of Nadler and Rep. Adam Schiff.

Typically, few people—either on the floor or on C-SPAN—tune into the congressman’s speeches. But he impressed an important audience during the widely carried debate on Wednesday.

The president himself approvingly retweeted a clip of Gohmert’s floor speech on Thursday—the ultimate accolade. “Our great Congressman Gohmert,” tweeted Trump, “is a TRUE patriot fighting back against people that must hate our Country!”

Over the past month, Gohmert—a member of the Judiciary Committee that handled articles of impeachment—has made the most of the wall-to-wall media coverage of the proceedings to treat millions of viewers to his remarks, turning impeachment into his own personal Gohmert hour.

In a remarkable moment during the committee’s formal consideration of articles of impeachment, for example, Gohmert did another thing he’s well known for: pushing the envelope further than many in Congress are willing to.

In a speech, Gohmert blasted Democrats for not calling in certain figures for testimony, including the anonymous whistleblower whose accounts sparked the impeachment inquiry. But unlike every single one of his colleagues, Gohmert actually said the person’s name—at least an alleged name floated in conservative media—which immediately crossed an unequivocal red line laid down by Democrats.

The Democrats watching were shocked that a member of Congress crossed that line, but few were surprised that Gohmert was the one to do it. In a previous hearing, the congressman stopped just short of outing the whistleblower; more to the point, he’s spent much of his career in Congress lighting bombs and gleefully running away, throwing caution and his reputation to the wind.