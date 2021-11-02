It's Unlikely That MNF Group Limited's (ASX:MNF) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

CEO Rene Sugo has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 09 November 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing MNF Group Limited's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, MNF Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$603m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$957k over the year to June 2021. That's a notable increase of 47% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$575.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between AU$266m and AU$1.1b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$726k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that MNF Group Limited pays Rene Sugo north of the industry median. Moreover, Rene Sugo also holds AU$52m worth of MNF Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary AU$575k AU$517k 60% Other AU$382k AU$134k 40% Total Compensation AU$957k AU$651k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 41% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 59% is other remuneration. According to our research, MNF Group has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at MNF Group Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, MNF Group Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 1.2% per year. Its revenue is down 5.2% over the previous year.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but it is good to see a modest EPS growth at least. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has MNF Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 85%, over three years, would leave most MNF Group Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 1 warning sign for MNF Group that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

