It's Unlikely That MNF Group Limited's (ASX:MNF) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

CEO Rene Sugo has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 09 November 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Check out our latest analysis for MNF Group

Comparing MNF Group Limited's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, MNF Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$603m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$957k over the year to June 2021. That's a notable increase of 47% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$575.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between AU$266m and AU$1.1b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$726k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that MNF Group Limited pays Rene Sugo north of the industry median. Moreover, Rene Sugo also holds AU$52m worth of MNF Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component

2021

2020

Proportion (2021)

Salary

AU$575k

AU$517k

60%

Other

AU$382k

AU$134k

40%

Total Compensation

AU$957k

AU$651k

100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 41% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 59% is other remuneration. According to our research, MNF Group has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

A Look at MNF Group Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, MNF Group Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 1.2% per year. Its revenue is down 5.2% over the previous year.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but it is good to see a modest EPS growth at least. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has MNF Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 85%, over three years, would leave most MNF Group Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 1 warning sign for MNF Group that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • NBA Player Asks Investors for $1 Million. They’re Offering $9,700

    More than a year ago Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington Jr. and investment firm SportBLX started offering investors a unique way to, as their tagline says, “Go beyond being a sports fan.” How? Give the now-23-year-old money that he will invest how he sees fit and share in any eventual profits. The goal: Raise $1.07 […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • Avis Surge Blasts Short Sellers With Billions in Losses, S3 Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting against rental-car company Avis Budget Group Inc. are facing about $4.3 billion in losses after the company’s shares more than tripled.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top Ch

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been an unstoppable force on Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have created a pool of abundant cheap capital that fast-paced businesses have used to hire, innovate, and acquire. If there's a high-growth industry just begging for bargain hunters to strike, it's advertising technology.

  • Goldman Sachs sees ethereum rallying 80% to $8,000 within two months if it keeps tracking inflation

    Goldman Sachs said ethereum has tracked inflation expectations closely, meaning it could be set to surge.

  • Could Shiba Inu Fall 90% (or More)? Here's What History Suggests

    While the Big Two, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum, often get all the glory, the buzz right now belongs to meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). The Shiba Inu dog breed was the inspiration behind the ultra-popular Shiba Inu coin.

  • Bad News From Dividend-Paying Blue-Chip Stocks

    You have to go back to late 2007 to find another time in which the stock market was more overvalued than it is today, according to a unique dataset of high-quality dividend-paying stocks. That came at the top of the bull market, you may recall, just prior to the Great Recession and the worst bear market in U.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential

    We blame weather forecasters when they can’t predict a sunny day or a storm, but think of the data set they have to parse, and the conflicting winds and calms that come ahead of late-summer storm. Today’s market environment would baffle the best meteorologist. Stocks are at all-time record levels, while Congress is locked in battle with itself, unable to pass a coherent spending package. The President’s preferred spending bill would run up Federal outlays into the trillions of dollars, boosting

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    With the market continuing to make new highs, and the only bear market in a decade coming briefly due to the pandemic, now is a good time to get a plan ready for the next one. Consider having a shopping list that has different types of stocks to take advantage of the diversity offered by both growth and income investments. The three stocks below make a good mix for the next bear market shopping list.

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour. Additionally, you can use a benchmark like the S&P 500 but you will likely need to do a weighted average of one or more indices because a diversified portfolio will not be 100% invested in the S&P 500.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Meta Platforms The Trade

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Investors appear to be bullish about the earnings report that's due out next week, as well as SoFi's prospects of obtaining a bank charter.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.