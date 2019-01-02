The Unlikely Origins of the First Quantum Computer

Within days of each other back in 1998, two teams published the results of the first real-world quantum computations. But the first quantum computers weren’t computers at all. They were biochemistry equipment, relying on the same science as MRI machines.



You might think of quantum computing as a hyped-up race between computer companies to build a powerful processing device that will make more lifelike AI, revolutionize medicine, and crack the encryption that protects our data. And indeed, the prototype quantum computers of the late 1990s indirectly led to the quantum computers built by Google and IBM. But that’s not how it all began—it started with physicists tinkering with mathematics and biochemistry equipment for curiosity’s sake.

“It was not motivated in any way by making better computers,” Neil Gershenfeld, the director of MIT’s Center for Bits and Atoms and a member of one of the two teams that first experimentally realized quantum algorithms, told me. “It was understanding whether the universe computes, and how the universe computes.”

Computers are just systems that begin with an abstracted input and apply a series of instructions to it in order to receive an output. Today’s computers translate inputs, instructions, and outputs into switches, called bits, that equal either zero or one and whose values control other switches. Scientists have long used computers to simulate the laws of physics, hoping to better understand how the universe works—for example, you can simulate how far a ball will go based on where it starts and how fast it is thrown.

But using bits to simulate physics didn’t make much sense to famed physicist Richard Feynman, since the laws of physics at the smallest scale are rooted in a set of rules called quantum mechanics. “Nature isn’t classical, dammit, and if you want to make a simulation of nature, you’d better make it quantum mechanical,” Feynman famously said at a 1981 conference.

A small band of scientists theorized about using these rules to create better simulations during the decade following. Instead of switches, their quantum simulation’s bits are the dual particle-waves of quantum mechanics. Each individual quantum bit would still be restricted to two choices, but as waves, they can take on either of these states simultaneously with varying strengths, interacting with one another like ocean waves—either amplifying the strength of certain combinations of choices or canceling combinations out. But once you measure these quantum bits, each one immediately snaps into a single state. Those strengths, or amplitudes, translate into the probability of ending up with each outcome.

Through the early 1990s, “people thought that quantum computing was essentially mad, and many had [supposedly] proved that it could never work,” Jonathan Jones, a physics professor at the University of Oxford who was one of the first to run quantum algorithms on a real quantum computer, told me. Mainly, people thought it was just a curiosity created by theoretical physicists who wondered whether they could understand the universe itself in the language of computers. It also seemed that the finickiness of quantum mechanics—the fact that any slight jostle could quickly snap fragile qubits into single-state particles—would make them impossible to realize.

Two milestones busted those ideas. Physicist Peter Shor unveiled an algorithm in 1994 that showed that a computer based on qubits could factor large numbers near-exponentially faster than the best bit-based algorithms. If scientists could invent a quantum computer advanced enough to run the algorithm, then it could crack the popular modern-day encryption systems based on the fact that it’s easy for classical computers to multiply two large prime numbers together but very, very hard to factor the result back into primes. The second turning point came in the mid-90s when physicists started developing error correction—the idea of spreading a single qubit’s worth of information across a series of correlated qubits to lessen the errors.

But even after that, the field was small, and the physicists we spoke to discussed conferences at which most of the world’s quantum computing scientists could fit in a room together. Quantum computing forerunners like Charlie Bennett, Isaac Chuang, Seth Lloyd, and David DiVincenzo were coming up with lots of new ideas that percolated quickly through the community. Almost simultaneously, several independent groups realized that the medical and biochemistry industry had long been using a quantum computer in research—Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, or NMR spectrometers.