‘Unlikely roommates’ spotted sharing shady crawlspace in New Mexico desert, video shows

Now that spring is here, baby animals are popping up everywhere — including in some unexpected places.

Wildlife officials in New Mexico recently spotted baby owls snoozing on a ledge within striking distance of a coiled rattlesnake.

“One of our Conservation Officers came across these unlikely roommates,” officials with the Pueblo of Santa Ana Department of Natural Resources said in an April 27 post on Facebook. “Never a dull day.”

It’s unclear from the video if the snake or the great horned owlets are aware of each other’s presence.

Someone wondered in the comments whether the snake might be waiting for the babies to grow into bigger snacks before hunting them.

“Perhaps, but mom might have something to say about that,” officials replied. “Great-horned owls are known to prey on rattlesnakes, but this is a pretty large snake.”

Wildlife officials in New Mexico recently spotted baby owls snoozing on a ledge within striking distance of a coiled rattlesnake.

“A good spot is a good spot!” someone else said.

See stunning moment between predator and prey that left Yellowstone guide ‘speechless’

Adorable baby animals that look ‘abandoned’ don’t need your help. Here’s what to do

Photos of wildlife duo seem like unlikely pair — but experts say they ‘belong together’