It's Unlikely That Shareholders Will Increase Cardinal Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAH) Compensation By Much This Year

Under the guidance of CEO Mike Kaufmann, Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 05 November 2021. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

Comparing Cardinal Health, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Cardinal Health, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$14b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$12m over the year to June 2021. That's a notable decrease of 12% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.3m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$16m. So it looks like Cardinal Health compensates Mike Kaufmann in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Mike Kaufmann holds US$16m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.3m US$1.3m 10% Other US$11m US$13m 90% Total Compensation US$12m US$14m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 18% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 82% is other remuneration. Cardinal Health sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Cardinal Health, Inc.'s Growth

Cardinal Health, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 38% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 6.2% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Cardinal Health, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Cardinal Health, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 4.3% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 4 warning signs for Cardinal Health that investors should look into moving forward.

