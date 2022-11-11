It's Unlikely That Shriro Holdings Limited's (ASX:SHM) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

CEO Tim Hargreaves has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 18 November 2022. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing Shriro Holdings Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Shriro Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of AU$76m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$1.1m for the year to June 2022. Notably, that's an increase of 12% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is AU$610.8k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$304m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$667k. This suggests that Tim Hargreaves is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Tim Hargreaves directly owns AU$220k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$611k AU$286k 54% Other AU$527k AU$730k 46% Total Compensation AU$1.1m AU$1.0m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 56% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 44% of the pie. Our data reveals that Shriro Holdings allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Shriro Holdings Limited's Growth

Shriro Holdings Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 25% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 7.2%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Shriro Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 53%, over three years, would leave most Shriro Holdings Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Shriro Holdings that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

