'Unlimited possibilities': GirlUp! program sheds light on non-traditional jobs for women

Canton McKinley senior Shawnnessy McCallin, left, gives Crenshaw Middle School eighth grade student Lawren Johnson tips for working a router in the construction tech classroom at the downtown Timken campus as part of the GirlUp! program, which gives seventh and eighth grade students the chance to try non-traditional careers.

CANTON – With her perfectly curled blond hair and manicured nails decorated for the holidays, 17-year-old Shawnnessy McCallin expertly showed Crenshaw eighth grader Lawren Shaw how to use a router to engrave her name on a block of wood.

McCallin is among two girls in the construction trades class organized through the career tech program at Canton City Schools. More than 420 students are enrolled in a career tech program, with female students making up little more than half of the students.

Career Tech Director Tamiko Hatcher knows the importance of providing every student with every opportunity to learn about different careers.

That's why programs like GirlUp! are important.

The program was started about 20 years ago to introduce girls to non-traditional trades such as welding, automotive and construction. In 2011, Stephanie Pipero-Henderson, the program's career and job coordinator, branded GirlUp! letting girls know there were unlimited possibilities available to them.

McKinley senior Nathan Bryant, left, spent time teaching Canton City middle school students how to change a tire when they visited the downtown Timken campus as part of the GirlUp! program. Seventh and eighth grade girls were given the chance to try non-traditional careers such as construction trades, welding, auto tech, and law and public safety.

Seventh and eighth grade girls from Crenshaw, STEAMM Academy and Early College at Lehman recently visited the downtown Timken campus to learn more about non-traditional trades offered through the district's career tech program.

During the daylong GirlUp! program, participants got a glimpse into careers such as law and public safety, manufacturing and welding operations, exercise science and sports medicine, construction technology, automotive technology, culinary arts and broadcast media.

'I'm proud to be a girl'

Jennifer (Morgan) Walker, assistant principal at STEAMM Academy and Canton City School graduate, reminded those attending the program she was proud to be a girl.

Girls, she said, should embrace their femininity and be soft, sweet, vulnerable and kind but also remember they are great.

"You've been equipped with a brilliant mind," she said. "You each have a genius to tap into. You have skills — some that have been discovered and others that are dormant. There is absolutely nothing you can't do."

STEAM Academy eighth grader Vanessa Arellanos Zabaleta gets pointers from Canton McKinley senior Nathan Bryant on how to change a tire during a visit to the Timken campus as part of the GirlUp! program. The program aims to introduce middle school girls to non-traditional trades such as auto tech and welding.

Walker went on to explain that when she was a student and later returned to Canton City Schools after graduating from college, most of the principals in the district were men, but that has changed.

She encouraged the girls to learn from the experiences they would have during GirlUp!.

"There are unlimited possibilities for girls," Walker said. "Be courageous. Don't stick to what they tell you you can do. You're girls. You can do anything and everything."

McCallin is one of those girls that Walker spoke about.

When the school's cosmetology program was no longer accepting students, she turned to her second choice — construction trades.

"You can make good money and there are jobs," she said.

Besides that, McCallin said the trade was interesting and allowed her to be creative.

Before joining the program, the most tools she ever touched were a hammer and a nail. Now, besides helping to construct a deck at the Munson field with her classmates, she is also creating her own pieces.

Jasmine Fowler uses a router in the construction trades program at Canton City School's Timken campus.

She cuts out animals and other characters from wood. Her instructor Jack Tisevich showed off a few of her creations, adding she does a great job in and out of class.

Being one of two girls in the program doesn't put any pressure on McCallin.

"I work at my own pace," she said. "If I don't understand something, I make sure I ask questions and get it right. I don't have to prove myself (to anyone)."

According to officials, they are seeing more girls enter non-traditional programs, including welding and auto tech, which each has three girls in the program. Law and public safety has 15 girls enrolled.

Vanessa Arellanos Zabaleta was looking forward to the culinary arts program, but was enjoying trying some of the other careers.

"I never thought I would change a tire," the eighth grader at the STEAMM Academy said as she rotated tires in the auto tech classroom.

Thirteen-year-old Abby Karl has always been interested in engineering.

During her visit to the welding lab, Karl and her peers used hot glue guns to stimulate welding a U-beam.

Seventh and eighth grade girls from Crenshaw, STEAMM Academy and Early College at Lehman recently visited the downtown Timken campus as part of the GirlUp! program. The program aims to give female students a chance to try their hand at non-traditional careers such welding, automotive tech and construction trades.

The STEAM Academy eighth grader loves crafts and says engineering is an extension of that art.

"The possibilities (of jobs) are limitless," she said. "Engineering is high risk with a high reward."

From a teacher's standpoint, Amanda Gillespie, an engineering instructor, said the GirlUp! experience can awaken something inside the students.

"They can see themselves as a welder or an engineer," she said. "Middle school is where we are going to catch them."

