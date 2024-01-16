You can get unlimited Starbucks drinks on Norwegian cruises for $15.50 a day – and one TikToker claims it's a 'really good deal'

Norwegian Cruise Line offers passengers unlimited Starbucks coffees, teas, and Refreshers for $15.54 a day.

You have to buy the package for the duration of your trip, and everyone in your cabin has to get it.

One TikToker said she paid about $70 for the package and described it as a "really good deal."

Norwegian Cruise Line offers unlimited Starbucks drinks for $15.50 a day, which a TikToker says is a "really good deal."

The cruise line has been offering its Unlimited Starbucks Package since 2022 and currently charges $12.95 per person per day, though passengers have to pay 20% gratuity which puts it up to $15.54 a day.

Norwegian says that the package includes coffee, tea, and Refreshers drinks, but not canned or bottled beverages. Passengers have to buy the package for the duration of their trip, it adds.

Stacy Barringer, or @stayseebee on TikTok, said in a video that she got the package for about $70 for her cruise.

"You can get as many drinks at a time as you want, so it is a really good deal," Barringer said, though Norwegian notes in the package's terms and conditions that passengers can only get one free drink at a time. The Daily Dot first reported on the video.

"The girl math on this is crazy," one TikTik user commented. "Cruise+$70 unlimited starbucks= free cruise."

In comments on her video, Barringer added that the line for the Starbucks onboard the ship "wasn't bad at all." Reddit users have similarly said that the lines for Starbucks stores located on Norwegian ships weren't very long.

Passengers would generally need to order two or three drinks a day, depending on their size and the number of modifications, for the package to be worth it.

Barringer said that her favorite beverage to order from Starbucks was a venti iced blonde vanilla latte with white chocolate mocha sauce, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle. Prices vary by location, but Business Insider found that the custom beverage generally starts at $7.65 pre-tax in stores in large cities.

Norwegian opened its first Starbucks licensed store on the Norwegian Bliss in 2018.

In the terms and conditions, Norwegian says that passengers aged 18 or over who share a room or who booked their trips together have to all get the package.

As well as in onboard Starbucks locations, the package can also be used for Starbucks drinks at restaurants, lounges, and bars on Norwegian's ships, alongside on Great Stirrup Cay, its private island in the Bahamas.

Norwegian notes that the package isn't available on Harvest Caye, its private island off the coast of Belize, or on trips that are two days or less.

Reddit users say the deal is package is worth it if you order expensive beverages or drink several a day.

