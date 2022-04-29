Unloaded gun recovered at Harrison Twp. elementary school; Deputies investigating

Deputies are investigating after an unloaded gun was recovered inside a Harrison Twp. elementary school Friday afternoon, according to dispatch records.

>>Wife accused of killing estranged husband by injecting him with drugs; 3 arrested

Deputies were called to Valerie Elementary School on Yellowstone Avenue in Harrison Twp. around 1 p.m. after the gun was found in the coat pocket of a student, dispatch records obtained in a News Center 7 public records request indicate.

The gun was found in the student’s jacket while he was on the playground, a caller into dispatchers said in the phone call also obtained in the public records request.

Deputies later found the gun was unloaded and no magazine or rounds were found, dispatch records show.

News Center 7 has reached out to a Dayton Public School’s spokesperson for comment and more details and we’re awaiting a response.

We’ll update this page as we learn more.