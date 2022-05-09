Unloaded handgun, ammunition found in drug search at Albert Lea High School parking lot

May 9—Local law enforcement and K-9 units from southeast Minnesota, along with Albert Lea High School administration, found an unloaded handgun and ammunition in a vehicle in the high school parking lot Monday during a drug search.

According to a statement released from the school district, police seized the weapon, and a student will be charged with possession of a firearm on school property, a felony offense.

"We will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to ensure a safe environment for our students," the statement said.

All students and staff were safe, as school was minimally disrupted by the event.

Superintendent Mike Funk said searches have been conducted randomly during his tenure as superintendent.

Police also cited four students for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of an e-cigarette device on school property.