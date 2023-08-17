Unloaded handgun found on Frankfort High School student

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A gun fell from a Frankfort High School student's waistband Thursday morning during a fight, according to Facebook posts by the police department and the school district.

"A small caliber handgun was found," according to the statement that indicated the student immediately was detained. "The handgun was unloaded. No ammunition was found on school property."

Students who witnessed the gun immediately told the school resource officer, according to the statement.

"Multiple officers and detectives responded," according to the statement.

"This resulted in the high school being placed on lock down," according to the statement, which noted that the middle school was placed on lock out as a precaution during the initial investigation.

"The incident has been thoroughly investigated and all students are safe," police and school officials said in the release to parents and the community.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police and school officials.

