This week's archive photo goes back to February 2004 when the former Amanda Elementary School was demolished.

A bulletin board reads "Problem of the Week" on an inside wall of the old Amanda-Clearcreek School is torn down, in Amanda, Ohio, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2004. The building, which is nearly a century old, was replaced last year by a modern facility a short distance away. (Gannett News Service, William P. Cannon/The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette)

The year before a new school had opened up to replace the one being torn down.

Do you have memories of the old school you would like to share? If so, email Tonya Shipley at tshipley@gannett.com

Graffiti can be seen on the inside walls of the old Amanda-Clearcreek School as it is torn down, in Amanda, Ohio, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2004. The building, which is nearly a century old, was replaced last year by a modern facility a short distance away. (Gannett News Service, William P. Cannon/The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette)

