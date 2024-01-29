Unlocking the Archive: Mead's Employee Credit Union opened new office in 1969

In February 1969, Mead Employees's Credit Union Inc. opened its new office at 310 Caldwell Street. According to a Feb. 10, 1969, Gazette article, ground was broken in the summer of 1968 or the 40 by 72-foot building -- the first in the credit union's then 36-year history to be constructed for its own use.

Arthur E. Fisher, manager of Mead Employees Credit Union, presents Mrs. Kenneth Magill with a new application to be processed in the credit union's new office in this archive photo from the Feb. 10, 1969 Gazette.

The new facility included a main lobby and counter area, three private offices, three interviewing booths, a large general office area for the seven-member staff and a board room.

Mead's was the first industrial credit union to be granted a charter in the state of Ohio. It began in 1932 with 32 members and assets of less than $200. As of 1969, it had grown to a membership of 3,000 and $3 million in assets.

Before this facility, the credit union had four previous moves. Since 1966 it had been at the corner of Ninth and Caldwell streets.

