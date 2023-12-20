Unlocking the youth vote: GOP's chance to lead on climate issues in 2024 elections

Young voters are an essential ingredient for winning elections. In the 2022 midterm elections, they had record turnout and a 2-to-1 advantage for Democrats. They tipped the scales toward Democrats and blunted the much-expected “red wave.”

Looking to 2024, Republicans have an emerging opportunity to win the youth vote. There are growing signs that young people are discontent with Democrats. In what’s likely to be a close election, this presents a clear opening for Republicans to address issues that young voters care about and earn their vote.

Two protesters stood together outside the Old Capitol building in Tallahassee Friday, September 20, 2019 to protest climate change. Their signs read, "I'm here for the 200+ species going extinct everyday," and "today here for tomorrow."

As chair of the Florida Federation of College Republicans, I see no clearer shot than on the topics of climate and the environment. These are issues that the GOP stands virtually only to gain on, winning votes without losing any. In the year ahead, the GOP ought to switch course and advance solutions inspired by our own conservative playbook.

In my own experience around the state, I have witnessed countless times how young people won’t even consider GOP candidates due to the perceived mainstream party position on this issue. Not only are young voters, including Republicans, much more likely to prioritize climate, but majorities of independent, moderate or even left-leaning voters would actually consider voting for a Republican if the candidate moved up the topic among their priorities. Further, in a new report from Tufts University about the 2024 election, the issue most linked to a young voter’s self-reported likelihood to vote is the climate challenge.

Without a clear stance on these issues, especially as environmental challenges worsen, the GOP risks losing a generation of voters. And in leading on these topics, they have next to no voters who will flip on them. This offers a rare opportunity in politics — an open shot on goal.

Republicans can offer an alternative to the big government approach that now characterizes this issue. The opposing party has successfully been advancing a sprawling agenda of federal mandates and spending, to the tune of billions of dollars. With GOP leadership, we could preempt the need for more costly, heavy-handed measures.

To turn the tide, we need fresh vision and leadership, and Florida Republicans are some of the best positioned to make this reality. There’s growing climate leadership among elected officials across the state, offering a blueprint that the GOP here — and nationwide — should build upon.

A great blue heron perches on mangroves in Florida Bay in Everglades National Park on Wednesday Jan 29, 2020. The federal government has earmarked $200 million for Everglades restoration. Some say it is not enough. Floirdabay

To name a few: Under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Florida lawmakers Rep. Danny Perez and Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, Republicans recently delivered historic investments for Everglades restoration and the protection of our water resources. Our members of Congress, including Maria Salazar, Carlos Gimenez and Byron Donalds, have worked to enhance energy independence with clean solutions like next-gen nuclear. And our mayors too, notably Coral Gables’ Vince Lago and Miami’s Francis Suarez, have played a vital role in coastal resilience and infrastructure investment.

What would most strengthen the GOP on these topics is advancing a bold conservative solution for the core climate challenge. It ought to be wrought with conservatives’ core principles, harnessing the power of free markets and U.S. innovation, and putting America first.

One such solution is the Baker-Shultz plan, which was fashioned by esteemed Republican statesmen James Baker and George Shultz. It would cut regulations, unlock the innovative potential of the American economy with market signals and hold other nations accountable for their pollution. This would deliver much more environmental impact through private markets, a far cry from the government control measures currently being advanced.

The Republican Party has a rare window. It ought to champion the conservative solutions that will safeguard our environment and economy, and in so doing deliver electoral wins up and down the ballot.

Ian Lares-Chacin

Ian Lares-Chacin, of Hialeah, is the chairman of the statewide Florida Federation of College Republicans. This opinion piece was originally published by the Sun Sentinel and distributed by The Invading Sea website (www.theinvadingsea.com). The site posts news and commentary on climate change and other environmental issues affecting Florida.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: A new GOP goal: Winning young voters with a conservative climate plan