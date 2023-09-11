Unluckiest lottery winner

Trey Simoneaux, a Louisiana man and avid lottery player, bought a 50-dollar ticket from a Glenwood Springs Alta on a recent trip to Colorado. He took it to a City Market to check it and wound up a winner. Workers told Trey to go to the state lottery building here in Grand Junction, and that’s when his good luck seemed to run out. Instead of cashing in, Trey was shocked when lotto workers accused him of stealing the ticket. He told me Grand Junction police officers showed up, put him in handcuffs, and arrested him before investigating. GJPD later sent me the incident report confirming his arrest.

When I talked to him, Simoneaux blamed the Alta that sold him the winning ticket believing they hadn’t scanned his ticket. He claims officers questioned him outside for an hour before releasing him leaving him feeling dehumanized.

“Now I don’t understand how a player in their game, legitimately, can be called a thief, handcuffed, stripped of his ticket, paraded around, and embarrassed, made to sit in the mud.” Trey Simoneaux, Lottery participant

According to Simoneaux, lotto officials still have his winning ticket and personal I.D. Simoneaux says his next step is legal action.

When I finally tracked down Colorado State Lottery officials, they told me Grand Junction lotto employees thought Simoneaux’s tickets were stolen because of a miscommunication. In a statement to our station, they said several tickets were reported stolen, but that report included one incorrect ticket number. A number, as bad luck would have it, matching Simoneaux’s ticket.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.