UNLV 34, Wyoming 14

Nov. 11—Most Valuable Poke

Wide receiver Wyatt Wieland led the offense with five catches for 72 yards on six targets. The sixth-year senior collected 48 yards after catch, and hauled in a long of 28 yards.

Key stat

The Cowboys totaled just one first down in the first quarter, totaling 23 yards on their first 14 plays of the game. The inefficiency led to an early 21-0 deficit, one UW was never able to overcome.

Scoring

First Quarter

UNLV — Jayden Maiava 10-yard run. Drive — 3 plays, 70 yards, 0:21 elapsed. Key play — Maiava hit wide receiver Ricky White on a 56-yard pass on the Rebels' second play from scrimmage to set UNLV up in the red zone. UNLV 7, WYO 0

UNLV — Maiava 1-yard run. Drive — 7 plays, 29 yards, 2:55 elapsed. Key play — UW quarterback Andrew Peasley lost a fumble on third down and UNLV recovered it at the Cowboys' 29-yard line to start the scoring drive. UNLV 14, WYO 0

UNLV — Jai'Den Thomas 7-yard run. Drive — 7 plays, 67 yards, 3:14 elapsed. Key play — Maiava hit Senika McKie for a 17-yard gain on the first play of the drive to put the Rebels at the 50-yard line. UNLV 21, WYO 0

Second Quarter

WYO — Peasley 32-yard run. Drive — 4 plays, 53 yards, 1:47 elapsed. Key play — UW defensive end Sabastian Harsh fell on a fumbled snap to set the Cowboys' offense at their own 47-yard line. UNLV 21, WYO 7

WYO — Wyatt Wieland 1-yard run. Drive — 11 plays, 51 yards, 6:07 elapsed. Key play — Peasley hit wide receiver Will Pelissier for an 8-yard gain on third-and-seven to keep UW's drive alive before the offense was able to cut the Rebels' lead to one score. UNLV 21, WYO 14

Third Quarter

UNLV — Maiava 5-yard pass to Kaleo Ballungay. Drive — 13 plays, 70 yards, 6:18 elapsed. Key play — Maiava hit White for an 11-yard gain on a crucial third-and-nine to extend the drive and put UNLV's lead at 14 points. UNLV 28, WYO 14

Fourth Quarter

UNLV — Jose Pizano 39-yard field goal. Drive — 13 plays, 45 yards, 6:25 elapsed. Key play — UW opted for a 52-yard field goal attempt down two scores, a kick John Hoyland missed wide left to set UNLV up at its own 34-yard line. UNLV 31, WYO 14

UNLV — Pizano 43-yard field goal. Drive — 10 plays, 28 yards, 5:50 elapsed. Key play — Maiava connected with White for the eighth time in the game for a 16-yard gain to put the Rebels at UW's 24-yard line with three minutes left to play. UNLV 34, WYO 14

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.