UNLV gunman was a professor who applied to work at the university, reports say: Live updates

The shooter who killed three people and critically wounded one other at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday was a college professor who had previously applied for a job at the university, according to the Associated Press.

The gunman, who has not been named by police, formerly worked at East Carolina University in North Carolina and had unsuccessfully tried to get a job at UNLV, before he carried out the deadly rampage, according to the Associated Press, which cited a source familiar with the investigation.

UNLV Police Chief Adam Garcia in a news conference Wednesday evening said the shooter opened fire around 11:45 a.m. on the fourth floor of the university's Frank and Estella Beam Hall, which is home to the Lee Business School, then moved downstairs and outside.

Emergency crews and law enforcement respond to a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus in Las Vegas on Dec. 6, 2023.

Two campus police officers confronted the shooter before he could fire at students gathered outside the student union, playing games and eating, Garcia said.

Four other people were treated for panic attacks, police said. Authorities gave the all-clear about 40 minutes after the first report of an active shooter.

The attack sent people racing to hide, and many campus community members spent hours crying and sheltering in locked offices, classrooms, and the Lied Library until police gave the all-clear. University administrators canceled classes for the rest of the week and were still deciding how to handle final exams scheduled to start Monday.

Ben Robinson, a UNLV law student, told USA TODAY he was sheltering at the university's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building where he was studying for finals.

"I was alerted that there was a shooting when a girl came in the building having just ran from the shooting," he said. "She was in shock."

Law enforcement escort people outside the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus following a shooting in Las Vegas on Dec. 6, 2023. "Multiple victims" were reported in a shooting at UNLV on Dec. 6, 2023, with police saying a short time later the suspect was dead. Students and members of the public had been told to avoid the area after reports of an active shooter on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

For many, Wednesday's shooting surfaced memories of the horrific Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting murder at the Route 91 Harvest music festival near the Mandalay Bay Hotel, where a lone gunman killed 60 people.

Wednesday's attack took place just three miles away from the UNLV campus.

Authorities said that while the UNLV attack was a grim reminder of the Route 91 shooting, lessons learned from that incident improved teamwork and cooperation among first responders Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UNLV shooting: Gunman was college professor with ties to other schools