UNLV gunman received doctorate in business, and taught, at UGA
The shooter at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus, where three faculty members were slain, received a doctorate degree two decades ago at the University of Georgia.
A UGA spokesman said Friday that 67-year-old Anthony Polito received a doctorate in business administration in 2002. During this time in Athens, he taught courses while he was a graduate student.
Polito, a business associate professor at East Carolina University until he resigned in 2017, was shot to death on the UNLV campus by a police officer responding to the shooting. The Clark County, Nevada, sheriff's office reported three faculty members were shot and killed by Polito and a fourth was critically wounded.
Investigators also said the suspect had a list of people he wanted to target, although none were among the persons he shot, according to a report in USA Today. Those listed as targets were educators at UNLV and East Carolina University, according to the story.
Polito received his master's degree from Duke University.
