A person rides a scooter by crime scene tape after the campus shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday.

The shooter at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus, where three faculty members were slain, received a doctorate degree two decades ago at the University of Georgia.

A UGA spokesman said Friday that 67-year-old Anthony Polito received a doctorate in business administration in 2002. During this time in Athens, he taught courses while he was a graduate student.

Polito, a business associate professor at East Carolina University until he resigned in 2017, was shot to death on the UNLV campus by a police officer responding to the shooting. The Clark County, Nevada, sheriff's office reported three faculty members were shot and killed by Polito and a fourth was critically wounded.

Investigators also said the suspect had a list of people he wanted to target, although none were among the persons he shot, according to a report in USA Today. Those listed as targets were educators at UNLV and East Carolina University, according to the story.

Polito received his master's degree from Duke University.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: UNLV gunman received doctorate in business and taught at UGA in 2002