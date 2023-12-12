UNLV Gunman Resigned From Former Job After Ogling Student: Report

The man who fatally shot three faculty members last week at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas had resigned from a previous job—a tenured professorship at a North Carolina school—after making a sexual remark to a female student, according to NBC News. The student, Kristin Marshburn, told the network in an interview published Monday that she’d been taking future gunman Anthony Polito’s business course at East Carolina University in 2016 when the incident occurred. Polito walked into class that fall and “said to me that if I wore a shirt that low cut for the rest of the semester, I’d be sure to get an A,” Marshburn said. She was taken aback by the professor’s “bold comment,” she added, as were some of the other students around her. “I remember their faces just being appalled,” she said. “They looked sad for me.” Marshburn, now 28, said she reported the episode to the university administration. It was not immediately clear whether her report was connected to Polito’s resignation from the school the following January, but Marshburn claimed he never returned to class after the day he’d made the comment.

