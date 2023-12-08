UNLV shooter was a struggling academic: police

STORY: The lone suspect in Wednesday's gun violence at UNLV was identified as Anthony James Polito, 67, of suburban Henderson, Nevada, who according to police was facing eviction and had a previous criminal record of computer trespass dating to 1992 in Virginia.

The precise motive for the shooting rampage remained to be determined, but officials said it appeared that UNLV students were not the primary target of the attack.

Investigators learned the suspect had visited a post office before the shooting and mailed 22 letters to various university personnel across the country with no return address, and had a list of people he was seeking on the UNLV campus and faculty at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, where he had once taught.

The UNLV campus will remain closed through Friday as authorities continued their investigation and as students and faculty prepared for final exams. The UNLV website said classes had been canceled through Dec. 10.