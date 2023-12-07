UNLV shooting suspect’s ties to NC colleges go back 30 years. What we know about Anthony Polito

The man police say killed three staff members at the University of Nevada Las Vegas Wednesday was a graduate of Duke’s Fuqua School of Business and had been an associate business professor at East Carolina University for more than 16 years, teaching thousands of students how to make businesses run more efficiently.

Officials in Nevada have said Anthony James Polito, 67, killed three staff members at UNLV before dying in a shootout with police.

Online phone records indicate Polito had been living in Las Vegas. Investigators have said he had tried unsuccessfully to get a job at UNLV.

According to news reports, a gunman opened fire at about 11:45 a.m., Wednesday on the fourth floor of the building that houses the Lee Business School at UNLV, where final exams were scheduled for next week.

A Duke spokesman said Thursday that Polito received his masters there in 1991.

An ECU spokeswoman said Thursday Polito was hired there in August 2001 as an assistant professor in the Department of Marketing and Supply Chain Management in the College of Business. He was a tenured associate professor there when he resigned from ECU on Jan. 17, 2017, she said.

