UNLV students respond to finals being cancelled
UNLV students respond to finals being cancelled, after school announced Friday morning more flexible options.
UNLV students respond to finals being cancelled, after school announced Friday morning more flexible options.
The Las Vegas sports community and LeBron James, who's in town for the NBA in-season tournament, addressed the latest deadly mass shooting in America.
San Jose State misses out on the title game despite beating UNLV on Saturday.
The Rebels are already bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.
USC's season really was that bad.
"I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting."
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Schools are weighing whether metal detectors can prevent increasing violence as multiple students were stabbed or brought loaded guns to schools this week.
Welcome to Gag City, the pink metropolis inhabited by stans and brands alike. In the days leading up to the release of "Pink Friday 2," Nicki Minaj's fifth studio album and sequel to her debut record "Pink Friday" that dropped on Friday, Twitter was flooded with AI-generated images of pink-toned cityscapes. Gag City, the dreamy false utopia ruled by Minaj and her Barbz, broke through stan Twitter and became a viral meme that brand accounts immediately used for their own marketing — promoting Minaj's album for free.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
We have no idea what's happening with Shohei Ohtani.
These $24 yoga bottoms have reviewers saying, "Bye-bye, Lulu!"
The rapper faces his fourth sexual misconduct lawsuit in a matter of weeks. We break down the lawsuit he's facing as he denies the "sickening allegations" against him.
Investors are weighing a surprise drop in unemployment in November and other data for what it could mean for Fed policy.
Beeper Mini, the chat app that reverse-engineered Apple’s iMessage for Android, is having problems. The entire Beeper platform is seemingly broken, leading to the obvious speculation that Apple has stomped the bootleg iMessage workaround.
Google's AI note-taking app is now available to all users in the United States who are at least 18 years old, the company announced on Friday. The experimental app is also getting a slew of new features and starting to use Gemini Pro, Google's new large language model, to "help with document understanding and reasoning." Now, Google is adding new capabilities to the product to go beyond generating summaries and suggesting questions.
Rate cuts in 2024 could give solar stocks a boost after a difficult year.
OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.
Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain Monday night against the Bengals.
The construction sector gained 2,000 jobs in November, which is down from the prior three-month average of 21,000 and the weakest monthly growth since March.
The U.S. and Mexico formally submitted their bid Friday.