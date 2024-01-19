Unmarked graves, African American cemetery identified at MacDill Air Force Base
MacDill Air Force Base officials confirmed the location of an African American cemetery, Port Tampa Cemetery, on its property. In 2019, The Tampa Bay History Center notified MacDill officials of a possible African American cemetery located at the base. In 2020, MacDill officials determined through lots of evidence that a cemetery was most likely located near MacDill’s Tanker Way gate. In Feb. 2021, the base hosted a memorial service and dedicated a memorial on-site to those buried there.