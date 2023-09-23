Unmasking deceptive drug lawsuit advertisements threatening Floridians | Guestview

You’ve probably been watching TV late at night and suddenly seen flashing lights on the screen. The words “Medical Alert” or “WARNING” come into view, accompanied by a siren sound or booming voice. These “alerts” highlight a pharmaceutical drug and list all its horrible side effects. Often, these “alerts” contain misleading or false information; but they can be convincing enough to make you reconsider taking the medication you’ve been prescribed. These “alerts” aren’t medical alerts or messages from a government agency warning you of anything, they’re just misleading legal advertisements soliciting potential clients for massive lawsuits, and they are putting Floridians at risk.

Class action lawsuits are often the only way for people to seek compensation for injuries they’ve suffered due to defective drugs. Unfortunately, some unscrupulous law firms and plaintiff aggregators run ads like these with grave results. Studies have shown that the sensational messaging in these ads has caused patients with legitimate medical needs to stop taking their medically necessary prescriptions without consulting their doctor. This can lead to catastrophic results. To combat this issue, I sponsored HB 1205 during Florida’s 2023 legislative session. The bill protects vulnerable Floridians from these predatory and misleading advertising tactics by firmly holding advertisers accountable for any violations, categorizing them as deceptive and unfair trade practices under the newly enacted law.

The new law ensures that people have access to accurate information about their medication. It serves as a formidable barrier against shameless law firms that might harm vulnerable patients and reaffirms our commitment to upholding the integrity of the legal profession and protecting the rights and well-being of our citizens.

I worked very closely with Senator Clay Yarborough, who has worked on this policy for years and filed an identical bill in the Florida Senate (SB 1246), which prevents attorneys from running ads that look like medical alerts or public service announcements. The bill also requires disclaimers that clearly identify these ads as a solicitation for legal services and to consult your physician before making medical decisions.

I was honored to work on this legislation with Senator Yarborough, and deeply grateful to Governor DeSantis for recognizing the significance of this legislation. By signing HB 1205 into law, our state has taken a crucial step toward safeguarding Floridians from predatory legal ads.

Even though this law is now in effect, we must remain vigilant. If you come across one of these deceptive advertisements in your area, I encourage you to report it to your local state attorney’s office or the Attorney General’s office. Rest assured that my office is always here for our constituents, ready to guide you in the right direction or assist you in taking appropriate action if you're uncertain about whom to contact.

Coupled with this new law, it's important for patients to have open discussions with their doctor about any concerns regarding medication side effects. Healthcare providers should always be the one to provide guidance on the benefits and risks of treatment, help mitigate side effects, and explore alternative treatment options when appropriate. By working together, we can ensure that Floridians receive the accurate information and legal protection they deserve, allowing us to move forward as a safer and more informed community when it comes to our health and well-being.

Representative Robert Andrade is member of the Florida Legislature representing the state's 2nd House district, which includes parts of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Andrade HB 1205 targets transparency in drug lawsuit advertisements