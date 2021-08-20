UNMH doctor describes public health crisis of gun violence

Aug. 20—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's been a hard seven days for the city — starting with four people shot, including one killed, at an Uptown sports bar, a 13-year-old boy shot to death at his middle school and ending with three officers shot Thursday.

For Dr. Steven McLaughlin, the chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine, and his colleagues at the University of New Mexico Hospital, it's been a hard year. He says it seems the violence has only gotten worse and is disproportionately impacting communities of color in the state.

Describing a steady stream of shooting victims coming into the hospital as a public health crisis, McLaughlin called for more research into the issue as well as community dialogue and policy changes.

"To highlight this, as I was walking over here about a half hour ago my pager went off and we have another gunshot wound victim coming into the emergency department who is there right now," he said at a news conference about the shooting of the officers, flanked by the mayor, police chief and the hospital's director of trauma. "This is something that continues to be a tragedy that we see every single day in the work that we do."

McLaughlin, who has been with UNMH for 20 years, said he has noticed gun violence getting worse both here and across the country.

"If you look at the numbers in the United States about 40,000 people a year die from gun violence," McLaughlin said. "Guns are also responsible for over half of the suicide deaths in the United States, which is something we don't always think about."

Eight months into the year the number of suspected homicides in Albuquerque has already surpassed the highest number of yearly homicides on record — 81 in 2019.

By an APD spokesman's count there had been 185 shootings with injury this year as of Tuesday — a 12% increase over last year when there had been 165 — and 59 homicides with guns — a 69% increase over last year when there were 35.

Last week's fatal shooting of 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove, allegedly at the hands of a classmate, has spurred conversations about making it a crime to fail to secure a firearm.

McLaughlin appeared to reference that shooting when he warned gun owners to be responsible.

"If you own a gun please be sure to lock it up so it doesn't fall into the hands of children or someone else," he said. "We all need to do our part to make sure we're keeping our community safe."