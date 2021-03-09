Unnamed aide reportedly accuses Cuomo of inappropriately touching her at New York governor's mansion

Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
An unnamed aide reported to her supervisor that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) inappropriately touched her at New York's Executive Mansion, Cuomo's home, after she had been summoned to work there one day late last year, the Times Union — the newspaper that serves the New York capital region — reported Tuesday.

The latest allegation of sexual harassment against Cuomo has reportedly been referred to New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, which is conducting an investigation on the claims. This marks the fourth aide or former aide to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate workplace behavior during his tenure as governor in recent weeks. Previously, Karen Hinton described an inappropriate encounter she had with Cuomo when she was working as a consultant for the Department of Housing and Urban Development while Cuomo was the department's secretary. Another woman, Anna Ruch, said Cuomo made an unwanted advance when she met him at a wedding. Lindsey Boylan alleged he kissed her without consent, Ana Liss accused him of inappropriate conduct, and Charlotte Bennet described questions that made her "horribly uncomfortable;" all three women are former aides.

Cuomo, who is also under fire over how his administration handled data related to COVID-19 deaths in New York's nursing homes, has faced calls to resign from Democrats and Republicans, though he has squashed that idea. On Tuesday, he skirted a question about whether he'll seek another term in office, saying only "you know allegations. You don't know facts. Let's operate on facts." Read more at Politico and The Times Union.

