Unnamed Cabinet minister who ‘sexually assaulted’ aide is still at the heart of government

Whitehall

An unnamed Cabinet minister has been accused of sexual assault but remains at the heart of government, Sky News has reported.

The broadcaster also said a senior Number 10 employee had groped a Tory aide - but was later appointed to a top job in Downing Street.

The woman alleged she had made a complaint to the Cabinet Office about the aide’s conduct but no action was ever taken.

The allegations were made as part of a three-part Sky News series, The Open Secret, into how sexual misconduct and bullying claims are treated in Westminster.

Over the course of the investigation, two women have given detailed, first-hand accounts of what they claim happened to them to Liz Bates, political correspondent for Sky News.

'He didn't leave me alone'

Speaking to Sky News anonymously, an ex-parliamentary staff member for the Conservative Party relayed details of a sexual assault she alleged was at the hands of an MP who is now a Cabinet minister.

She also said she has reason to believe the story has circulated within political circles but has not seriously hindered his career progression.

“I was sexually assaulted by someone who's now a Cabinet minister, and I was in my early 20s and didn't really know how to deal with it,” she said.

“I was super drunk. He's feeding me more wine and I'm already quite obviously tanked. After a while, I was like, you know, what? Would you mind if I just went to bed? So I went to bed.”

“But obviously he didn't leave me alone. And then I woke up the next morning and I realised what had happened.”

Later, she told colleagues and the MP she was working for at the time, who encouraged her to report it to the police. After some initial discussions with the police, however, she chose not to proceed any further and did not make a formal complaint to the Conservative Party.

She explained: “I was too scared to kick-start that process and risk it spiralling out of control.”

Former aide complained about worker's appointment

Sky News also spoke to a former Conservative aide who has alleged that she was groped by a senior No 10 employee before his appointment to a top job in Downing Street.

The woman – who worked at No 10 when she says the incident happened – made multiple complaints about his appointment, but he remains in the role.

She said: “I heard that he was going to get a job in Downing Street. I raised it with a number of people.

“Nothing happened. So I then formally complained to the Cabinet Office. I just felt the responsibility to do it again, partly because the office he’s going to be working in is full of women. And I just thought he'd do it again.”

She also alleged that on hearing of the allegation, his boss – a close aide to the Prime Minister - dismissed it, on the grounds that the man was “good looking and had women throwing themselves at him”.

Sky News confirmed these comments with another source who heard them directly.

Some of those interviewed suggested that whilst names regularly circulated of political figures to stay away from, often no action was taken and this tended to have little impact on their career progression.

'You have to rely on the whisper network'

Many individuals Sky News spoke to suggested that making a formal complaint about someone more senior in politics could damage their own job prospects.

Charlotte Nichols, the Labour MP, said: “In order to survive in Westminster, you do have to rely on that whisper network. Ultimately. It's never going to be 100 per cent effective. You know, some of the most dangerous people are probably the last people that you'd ever suspect.”

She also recounted her own experience of inappropriate behaviour from a senior MP.

“I have been repeatedly propositioned by an MP who is old enough to be my grandfather and sometimes in front of other colleagues who have either laughed it off or said nothing when he's done it,” she said.

“I know from speaking to other people that, you know, this is not uncommon behaviour for him … It's something that he clearly feels emboldened to do, that he feels entitled to do.”

A spokesman for the Conservative Party said: “We have an established code of conduct and complaints procedure where people can report complaints in confidence. We take any complaint seriously.

“If an allegation of criminal wrongdoing is raised, we would always advise the individual to contact the police.”

A government spokesman said: “All prospective government employees are subject to necessary checks and vetting. We do not comment on individuals.”

With regards to the Cabinet minister, the government spokesman said: “We take allegations of misconduct extremely seriously and there are robust procedures in place to raise concerns. All ministerial appointments also follow established processes.”