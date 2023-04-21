‘Unnerving’: Kings fans react online after big road loss to Warriors in Game 3

Kings fans didn’t have much to cheer about Thursday night, as the Golden State Warriors cut Sacramento’s series lead to 2-1 with a 114-97 rout at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Facing the NBA’s defending champions in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, the Kings never took a lead and were buried by the hot shooting of Stephen Curry, who finished with 36 points.

The Warriors home crowd booed whenever Kings center Domantas Sabonis touched the ball, following the Draymond Green leg-grab-stomp incident in Monday’s Game 2, which divided fanbases and resulted in the league suspending Green for Game 3.

Back in Sacramento, a big crowd turned out for a watch party inside Golden 1 Center, where, unlike Chase Center, cowbells were allowed.

There ended up being little for Kings fans to celebrate Thursday night, but even as they expressed disappointment on social media, some kept their spirits high. After all, what’s one loss compared to 16 straight seasons missing the playoffs?

“I’m here to the bitter end of this ugliness...because even the sting of an unnervingly bad playoff loss is better than not caring about pro basketball in mid-April,” Kings fan Chris Duerr tweeted.

“Real Kings fans wear our emotional scar tissue like fine jewelry.”

Here’s some more of what Kings fans were saying on social media following the blowout loss.

I'm here to the bitter end of this ugliness...because even the sting of an unnervingly bad playoff loss is better than not caring about pro basketball in mid-April.



Real Kings fans wear our emotional scar tissue like fine jewelry — Chris Duerr (@ChrisDuerr) April 21, 2023

I think the Kings needed a loss like tonight. It will be interesting to see how they bounce back. — Austin Konenski (@Austin_Kone05) April 21, 2023

Bad loss but the world isn’t ending. Long series. — Tyler (@SacKingsTyler10) April 21, 2023

I won’t completely blame the refs for this potential loss though, the Kings are settling way too damn much for 3 pointers tonight. — (@itsabestill) April 21, 2023

Mike brown should have gone small way earlier. Sabonis did nothing. He is there to get defensive boards and he didn’t do it. They’re taking away his left. And he keeps going into defenders to get to the left. Should’ve used Barnes, lyes, metu as center #kings — goo (@soy_miguel_cera) April 21, 2023

Murray and Huerter have had abysmal series’.



Sabonis has also been subpar to his standards.



Kings won their 2 games at home because of Fox’s brilliance in the clutch, and Monk playing electric basketball.



This may truly be a series where the home team wins every game. https://t.co/NiE0mggC0i — Giaimo (@cmgiaimo6) April 21, 2023

If I had a dollar for every 3 pointer the kings have missed tonight I’d have a lot of dollars — LL (@TheLujeeeSays) April 21, 2023