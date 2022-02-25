Unoccupied parked car struck by gunfire on Salem Avenue in Hagerstown; no one hurt

A shot likely fired from a handgun struck an unoccupied parked car in Hagerstown's West End early Friday morning, but no one was hurt, according to city police.

The 12:11 a.m. shooting occurred in the 900 block of Salem Avenue, police said.

Earlier: Hagerstown Police seek man in video in apparent targeted shooting that grazed victim

More: 10 shell casings found at scene of Noland Drive shooting, but no one hurt

An investigation is ongoing, but there were no suspects in the case as of Friday afternoon, according to Lt. Rebecca Fetchu.

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit it to investigators by sending an email to crimetip@hagerstownpd.org.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Parked car struck by gunfire in Hagerstown's West End