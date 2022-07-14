Unocoin Collaborates With CleverTap to Offer Its Users Omnichannel Customer Experiences

CleverTap, the modern, integrated retention cloud, today announced it has partnered with Unocoin, India’s first crypto exchange, to optimize, accelerate their user engagement, and provide a seamless omnichannel customer experience.

Through this collaboration, and by integrating CleverTap’s solution into its app, Unocoin is now equipped to better understand user behavior and has the ability to create segments based on user activity, demographics, and other parameters. Unocoin will also be able to create hyper-personalized campaigns to engage with its audience across multiple channels at the right time with precise communication.

“As a platform that helps individuals with investments into cryptocurrencies, we need to be cognizant of the exact needs of our users. Understanding a customer’s behavior on our app becomes vital as this helps us provide a tailored experience. Since awareness and understanding of cryptocurrencies at large is at a nascent stage, delivering precise communication becomes all the more important,” said Suhas SK, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Unocoin Technologies Private Limited.

CleverTap enables Unocoin to keep track of app activity, in-app purchases, and returning users. Unocoin will also be able to personalize customer experience using real-time behavioral data with precise predictive recommendations, leading to engagement opportunities based on each user’s exact needs.

“We are delighted to partner with Unocoin in their journey to make investing in cryptocurrency easy for all. With CleverTap Retention Cloud, Unocoin will be able to hyper-personalize the experience for every investor.

Today, hyper-personalization is crucial at every point in a customer’s journey and is a key enabler to growth. We are confident that with our help, Unocoin will be able to grow and offer its customers exactly what they need,” said Vikrant Chowdhary, Chief Growth Officer, CleverTap.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the modern, integrated retention cloud that empowers digital consumer brands to increase customer retention and lifetime value. CleverTap drives contextual individualization with the help of a unified and deep data layer, AI/ML-powered insights, and automation enabling brands to offer hyper-personalized and delightful experiences to their customers. 1,200+ customers in 60+ countries and 10,000+ apps, including Gojek, ShopX, Canon, Mercedes Benz, Electronic Arts, TED, Jio, Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, Papa John’s, and Tesco, trust CleverTap to achieve their retention and engagement goals, growing their long-term revenue. Backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia, Tiger Global Management, and Accel, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Sofia, São Paulo, Bogota, Amsterdam, Jakarta, and Dubai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Unocoin

Started in 2013, Unocoin is a Bangalore-based technology startup and is India’s first entrant into the bitcoin industry. The company operates India’s largest (in Indian customer base) BTC-INR trading platform which enables Indians to buy, sell, store, use, and accept bitcoin. At its peak, Unocoin processed transactions worth more than INR 2B per month for its 1,300,000+ customers. The startup has been featured among the Top 20 companies in The Fintech20: India List, and have won prestigious titles like ‘The Golden SABRE award’ in financial communications for the project, ‘Bit-by-Bit: Building Bitcoin in India’ and ‘TECH30’ award from YourStory.For more information, visit https://www.unocoin.com/in

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap's belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could amount in the actual result being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release.

Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/unocoin-collaborates-with-clevertap-to-offer-its-users-omnichannel-customer-experiences-414082452

