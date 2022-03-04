In unofficial capacity, Pompeo urges US to recognize Taiwan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HUIZHONG WU
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike Pompeo
    Mike Pompeo
    United States Secretary of State

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a speech Friday on a non-official visit to Taiwan called for the U.S. to give diplomatic recognition to the self-ruled island China claims as its own territory.

During Pompeo's tenure in the Trump administration, the U.S stepped up official exchanges with Taiwan in moves that were strongly opposed by China, but he did not publicly advocate for formal diplomatic recognition of Taiwan while in office.

The U.S. is Taiwan's largest unofficial ally but ended formal recognition when it established diplomatic relations with mainland China's Communist government in 1979.

“It’s my view the U.S. government should immediately and take necessary and long overdue steps to do the right and obvious thing, that is to offer the Republic of China Taiwan America’ diplomatic recognition as a free and sovereign country,” Pompeo said while speaking at the invitation of the Prospect Foundation in Taipei, a private think tank based in Taiwan.

“It’s the reality. It’s the fact... there's no need for Taiwan to declare independence because it’s already an independent nation,” he added.

Pompeo also framed the Russian war in Ukraine as a battle of democracies and autocracies, praising Taiwan for being on the front lines of this fight between “freedom and tyranny.”

Pompeo is speculated to be among several Republicans who may seek the party's presidential nomination in 2024.

Taiwan, formally known as the Republic of China (Taiwan), is where the former ruling government of mainland China, led by the Nationalist Party, fled to after losing a civil war with the Communist Party in 1949.

___

Associated Press videographer Taijing Wu contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. should recognise Taiwan, former top diplomat Pompeo says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -The United States should formally recognise Taiwan as a country, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday during a speech in Taipei, drawing a stern rebuke from China for his "babbling nonsense". "The United States government should immediately take necessary and long overdue steps to do the right and obvious thing: that is to offer the Republic of China, Taiwan, America's diplomatic recognition as a free and sovereign country," Pompeo said in a speech organised by a Taiwan think tank.

  • Taiwan honours former top U.S. diplomat Pompeo, China calls him 'despicable'

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen bestowed a presidential honour on former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday for his contribution to boosting relations with the island, as China's government lambasted his record as "despicable". China placed sanctions on Pompeo when he left office at the end of the Trump presidency last year, angered by his repeated criticism, especially of its ruling Communist Party, and support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

  • Hungary PM Orban calls sanctions 'double-edged weapon'

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary has supported European Union sanctions against Russia but its own economy will be also inevitably impacted by them, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. Orban said the first hit to the Hungarian economy was the Sberbank's shutting down its European operations earlier this week, where many clients including companies lost their money. "Sanctions have a price as it is a double-edged weapon, and we will pay this price in the short term," Orban said in an interview, adding the government had to work to mitigate the direct damage from the measures against Russia.

  • Why Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be the preamble to a second Cold War, leading to more volatility and supply shocks

    To say this has been an eventful week has been an understatement. Through Friday morning, the 16% weekly surge in the S&P GSCI index (XX:SPGSCI) tracking commodities is the highest in at least 50 years. The cause, of course, is the invasion of Ukraine by commodities supplier Russia, and the package of Western sanctions triggered in response.

  • Mayor of Kharkiv says Russian military is 'purposefully' targeting residential buildings

    Mayor of Kharkiv says Russian military is 'purposefully' targeting residential buildings

  • US Surgeon General orders tech companies to reveal sources of COVID-19 misinformation

    The US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has formally called on tech companies to provide information on sources and the scale of COVID-19 misinformation

  • Seaborne Russian gas supplies to Europe disrupted by looming port bans

    Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe have been disrupted by uncertainty over whether ships can discharge cargoes at European ports due to sanctions imposed on Moscow, according to ship tracking data and trade sources on Wednesday. The disruptions come at a time when Europe is contending with record prices for natural gas due to tight supplies that have ramped up energy bills and led governments to pay billions of dollars in subsidies to consumers struggling to stay warm. Four tankers that loaded LNG at the Russian gas terminal in Yamal and initially said they were sailing to British and French ports have changed their destination status to "For Orders", Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data showed.

  • Fear of martial law sparks Russian exodus

    Thousands of Russians are rushing to flee the country ahead of this weekend, as rumors swirl that Vladimir Putin could soon declare martial law, close the borders and crack down even harder on domestic dissent.Why it matters: For as devastating as the humanitarian situation in Ukraine has become, widespread suffering is rapidly arriving at Russia's own doorstep.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMore than 8,000 people have already

  • Kosovo parliament urges government to start NATO membership bid

    Kosovo's parliament approved a resolution on Thursday asking the government to start negotiations on NATO membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kosovo has been guarded by NATO troops since 1999 when a war between ethnic Albanians and Serb forces ended, but the country of 1.8 million people now wants to join the alliance. "Kosovo's parliament asks the government to take all necessary steps, in coordination with international partners, to submit the request for NATO membership, European Union, Council of Europe and other international organisations," says the resolution, backed by 94 votes in the 120-seat parliament.

  • A Russian e-commerce store in China is suddenly seeing brisk business

    With few permitted forms of activism, Chinese citizens often express their political views by rejecting or purchasing certain goods.

  • French professor drives 1,200 miles to offer his house to Ukrainian refugees

    When Russia invaded Ukraine last week French professor Yves Gineste didn't think twice - he set off on a four-day drive to the eastern edge of Slovakia to offer his Perpignan house to refugees. Bearing a cardboard sign seeking "One family for a house in France, travel and house free", he registered with a charity at Vysne Nemecke, a crossing on the Slovakia-Ukraine border. A few hours later he was helping 26-year-old manicurist Nastia Kiselyova, along with a friend travelling with her daughter and niece, load their belongings into his camper van prior to heading back the around 2,000 km (1,200 miles) to southwest France.

  • Russia's financial "fortress" falters under the West's sanctions

    Re-created from the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center; Chart: Axios Visuals; Does not include gold held domestically. *This value also encompasses smaller financial institutions. The status of these reserves is unclear.Russia spent seven years building a financial “fortress” that could help it withstand the impact of sanctions imposed by the West — and the keystone was $630 billion in central bank foreign exchange reserves.Driving the news: Presumably, Russia didn’t expect the G7 nations to

  • Arizona’s Republican governor Ducey won’t challenge U.S. Senate Democrat Mark Kelly this fall

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has notified Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell that he will not enter his state’s high-profile Senate contest, a disappointing development for establishment Republicans who saw Ducey as their best hope to defeat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly this fall. Ducey, who is barred by term limits from seeking a third term as governor, also notified donors of his decision in a letter, as first reported by the Arizona Republic. “Right now I have the job I want,” Ducey wrote, adding that he is “fully committed to helping elect a Republican US Senator from Arizona.”

  • How the Ukraine crisis could make the 2020s like the 1970s

    It can be risky to draw too many historical parallels when analyzing the economy. Whatever the similarities between the current economic moment and any past episode, they're usually dwarfed by the differences.Driving the news: Still, the surge of commodity prices that has accompanied the Russian invasion of Ukraine makes for a striking parallel between the 2020s and the 1970s.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The conflict in Eastern Europe

  • Thai man jailed for insulting monarchy with sticker on king's portrait

    A court in Thailand sentenced a man to two years in prison on Friday for insulting the monarchy by defacing a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, his lawyers said, the first sentencing for lese majeste in more than a year. Narin Kulpongsathorn, 33, was found guilty of putting a sticker bearing the logo of a political satire Facebook page on a large portrait of the monarch outside the Supreme Court during a political rally in September 2020. Narin, who denied the charge, was released on bail pending an appeal, according to the Thai Lawyers' for Human Rights, which represents many Thais charged with lese majeste offences.

  • Trump to turn over documents in New York civil probe, need not testify during appeal

    Donald Trump will turn over some documents to New York's attorney general for her civil probe into his business practices, but need not answer questions under oath while he appeals a judge's order that he testify. The developments are part of an agreement on Thursday between the former U.S. president, his oldest children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, and Attorney General Letitia James. They followed a Feb. 17 ruling by Justice Arthur Engoron of a state court in Manhattan that James could enforce subpoenas for the Trumps' testimony and documents from Donald Trump, after having found "copious" evidence of possible financial fraud.

  • The many ways in which sanctions are squeezing the Russian middle class

    The Russian middle class is facing a slow severance from the Western brands and products they've come to rely on: Spotify, Apple, Facebook, and more.

  • China says US support for Taiwan ‘futile’ after Washington delegates visit Taipei amid Ukraine crisis

    China has downplayed U.S. support for Taiwan after a delegation of former Washington officials arrived in Taipei on Tuesday. The two-day visit came amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen to raise its military alert level against “foreign forces intending to manipulate the situation” and “affect the morale of Taiwanese society.” The Biden-appointed delegation was led by Mike Mullen, who served as one-time chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.

  • Top Trump hotel executive leaving company

    Eric Danziger, a top executive for former President Trump's hotel brand, has stepped down from his position with the company, The New York Times reported. In an email sent on Wednesday, Danziger wrote to colleagues that he leaving for a new position as a chief executive of Braintree Group, a company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, where his son is an employee. At Braintree, Danziger, 67, will oversee a broader array of businesses, including mid-...

  • Ukraine reportedly foiled a Zelensky assassination plot after a tipoff from Russian authorities

    Ukraine reportedly foiled a Zelensky assassination plot after a tipoff from Russian authorities