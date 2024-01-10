UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Minco propositions to appoint officials pass

Jan. 10—The City of Minco asked residents to vote whether two city positions should be appointed rather than elected.

According to the Oklahoma Election Board's unofficial results, both measures passed on Jan. 9.

Proposition 1 asked if the Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Minco should be appointed by the Minco City Council rather than chosen by Minco residents via election. Proposition 2 asked the same question for the Minco Chief of Police.

There was a small voter turnout of less than 130 votes per proposition on election day. There were no early or absentee votes recorded by the Oklahoma Election Board.

Proposition 1 passed with 66 votes for the ballot measure and 61 voting against. Proposition 2 passed with 68 votes in favor and 61 votes against.

These results will be considered unofficial until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, according to the Oklahoma Election Board.