Unopposed candidate for Mayor of Lancaster Don McDaniel committed to upholding promises

LANCASTER − Lancaster's probable next mayor, who is unopposed on the upcoming ballot, has extensive knowledge of the city and hopes to put that to good use.

Don McDaniel, a Republican, is a lifelong Lancaster resident who has served in the Marine Corps as well as spending 30 years with the Lancaster Police Department, eventually retiring as Chief of Police in 2017. After his retirement from the police department, McDaniel also served on Lancaster City Council.

0Next for McDaniel is the position of mayor, as he is running unopposed in Lancaster.

"I hadn't really ever considered it, but as I spoke with various people throughout the community I was encouraged to take a look at it," said McDaniel.

McDaniel said that after being encouraged to consider running for mayor, he spoke with current Lancaster Mayor David Scheffler. He said that Scheffler urged him to run, which helped him make the final decision.

According to McDaniel, Scheffler has performed his duties as mayor admirably and he hopes to continue that progress.

"(Scheffler)'s done a very good job," said McDaniel. "The city is headed in the right direction, a lot of good things happening. We've seen a lot of progress. Really, I kind of hate to see him go."

In McDaniel's opinion, two of the biggest issues facing Lancaster that he hopes to continue building on are safety forces and jobs.

"We made a promise in the past with our income tax levy to restore our safety forces," said McDaniel. "We continue to do that and we're almost there."

"But then, good jobs, we've seen progress in that area with Magna coming to town and with Google coming to town," said McDaniel. "There's literally hundreds and hundreds of workers currently working construction in the city, building the water plant, the Google plant, our schools. There's a lot of jobs there. But those are construction jobs. We need to continue to attract businesses to provide well-paying jobs. Lancaster is more attractive now than it's ever been for businesses to locate here."

McDaniel said that when he is appointed as mayor, his plan is to fulfill the pledges that have been made to the city.

"We are going to complete our promises to the community," said McDaniel.

In addition to living up to promises to restore safety forces, McDaniel also said that the passage of the recent street levy leaves the city with another responsibility to the public.

"We've had great success in that program, but it's hard," said McDaniel. "If you don't live in that neighborhood, you don't travel in that neighborhood, you don't necessarily see that there were several streets done in a spot because you don't go there. You think, 'why isn't my street done?' We want to make sure that we're giving attention to all the streets that need it."

McDaniel said that it is important to come into a job with an open mind, instead of coming in with preconceptions about what needs changed. He said that he learned this from taking over as Chief of Lancaster Police Department.

"You might walk in thinking, 'oh I need to look at this and change that'," said McDaniel. "But when you go into a new assignment or job, look at what's working, look at what's not working, speak to the parties involved, and then make change after you have a full understanding."

McDaniel commended the city of Lancaster on a variety of aspects. Specifically, he praised the city's wastewater treatment plants and water systems, the police department, and the fire department.

As for weaknesses in Lancaster, McDaniel said that he would like to see the city improve its customer service.

"Again, I think you have to assume the office and look for yourself and see what's working, but I hear a lot of discussion about people wanting more customer service when they come to the city," said McDaniel. "They want more help. People tell me that sometimes they have difficulty getting the information they need and how they need to proceed."

"I don't know if that's entirely accurate because I hear two sides to that story," said McDaniel. "I've talked to a couple contractors who said the city had that reputation years ago but that it's vastly improved. That's my hope."

Despite running unopposed, McDaniel still made his case for why he deserves votes for mayor.

"My background, I've literally lived in every area in the city," said McDaniel. "I've got to know a lot of people. I understand problems that exist in our community whether it be on the West side where they might feel they need more police or on the East side where they feel they need different type of attention. I feel that everybody is important."

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

Aaron Burd is a breaking news and government reporter for the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. Contact him via email at AMBurd@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @AaronMBurd.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Running unopposed, Don McDaniel prepares to take office as mayor