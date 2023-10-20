Unopposed: Taking a look at who will be on county ballot in Somerset

SOMERSET — Most of the countywide elected positions candidates are running unopposed on the ballot for the Nov. 7 General Election.

Take a look at who they are.

Of course, citizens can write in other candidates' names for these positions when they vote, either by mail or in person, which could change the outcome, but unlikely to do so.

High Sheriff

After a three-way race of Republican candidates in the primary, Dustin Weir came out on top and the other two conceded. In the wake of the death of Somerset County Sheriff Brad Cramer, on March 28, 2021, Weir, who was the chief deputy sheriff, was promoted by the county commissioners to lead the office in the interim in April 2021.

District Attorney

Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar, Republican, took over the reins from elected District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas, who was suspended from his position due to criminal charges. Metzgar was first assistant district attorney when she became the acting district attorney in November 2021. Thomas was found guilty of sexual assault by a jury and is now serving a prison sentence.

The district attorney is the chief law enforcement officer of the county. The district attorney must exercise duties with impartiality.

Register of Wills, Clerk of Orphans' Court Division

Incumbent Sharon K. Ackerman, Republican, is seeking another term as Register of Wills and Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas Orphans' Court Division. She has served in that position for 19 years.

The register of wills has jurisdiction over the probate of wills and the grant of letters to a personal representative and serves as an agent for the state in collecting inheritance taxes. The responsibilities of the clerk of orphans court include the maintaining of dockets and files for petitions for incapacitated persons, appointments as guardians and adoptions. The clerk’s office also is responsible for taking applications for and issuing marriage licenses.

Magisterial District Judges

Scott Walker, a registered Republican, threw his hat in the ring hat for district judge at the magisterial office 16-3-03 in Somerset. He won the nomination after a head-to-head battle for the position with Somerset attorney Michael Kuhn, also a Republican, in the primary. The current district judge for that seat, Kenneth Johnson, announced his retirement prior to this election cycle.

Other magisterial district judges, all incumbents, up for election this year have always been unopposed during the process. Those unopposed judge races include Susan Mankamyer, running for district 16-3-01 Boswell, Sandra Stevanus for district 16-3-05 New Centerville, and Douglas McCall Bell for 16-3-06 Meyersdale.

Clerk of Courts

Incumbent Rose Svonavec, Republican, is seeking another term as clerk of courts. She has held the position since 2012.

The clerk of courts’ office is primarily responsible for processing, maintaining and recording criminal case records for Somerset County Court. The office also collects court costs and fines.

