‘Unpacking’ heads to phones and tablets later this year

After arriving on PC in the fall of 2021, Unpacking is finally heading to mobile devices. Developer Witch Beam Games revealed today during the Wholesome Direct showcase that it plans to release its breakout game on phones and tablets later this year. The studio didn’t say exactly when the title would arrive on mobile devices, nor if it plans to release Unpacking on both iOS and Android, but judging from the trailer it shared, Apple devices are a lock.

Hope you all were paying attention during #WholesomeDirect, because we had a pretty big announcement—that’s right, ✨ UNPACKING IS COMING TO PHONES AND TABLETS!! ✨ We can’t wait for you all to experience it and take Unpacking with you on the go later this year! 📦 🔜 📱 pic.twitter.com/Y1tEr3vlnZ — Unpacking 📦 plushies AVAILABLE now! (@UnpackingALife) June 10, 2023