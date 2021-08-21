To Get By on Unpaid Maternity Leave, Mothers Turn to Credit Card Debt, Emergency Savings, & Side-Jobs

Benzinga Contributor
·3 min read

By Mike Brown
Despite Pew Research finding 82% of Americans are in favor of mothers getting paid maternity leave, just 17% of all U.S. workers have access to paid maternity or paternity leave according to the latest data from the U.S. < of Labor Statistics.

The United States is the only developed nation that does not mandate paid maternity leave, and that’s likely not changing anytime soon, if ever.

Private employers don’t want to incur extra costs, especially if hardly any other companies are offering a competitive paid maternity leave policy, and the cost of a government-run program would be astronomical.

So faced with this reality, how do mothers get by financially while on unpaid maternity leave?

Credit Card Debt, Emergency Savings, Side-Jobs, & Personal Loans

Breeze, the company I work for, conducted a survey of 1,000 American mothers who went on unpaid maternity leave in the last year.

For mothers that did not take out a disability insurance policy prior to their pregnancy, 20% dug into emergency savings to cover costs while on unpaid maternity leave, which on average lasts 10 weeks.

Another 17% incurred credit card debt, 11% took on a side-job, and 9% took out a personal loan.

Just 11% indicated they were able to afford expenses comfortably while on unpaid maternity leave, while 21% turned to their spouse or partner to shoulder the extra financial burden.

Those were the short-term financial impacts of unpaid maternity leave.

Long-term, 34% of mothers had to delay paying off student debt because of unpaid leave, 32% delayed building a savings fund, 32% delayed buying a home, and 29% delayed buying a car.

Mothers Also Worried About Child Development Because of Unpaid Maternity Leave

Perhaps the most concerning impact of unpaid maternity leave was that many mothers told us they returned to work sooner than they would have liked because the financial squeeze from unpaid maternity leave was becoming too much to bear.

As a result of this early return, most mothers were either extremely concerned or somewhat concerned that this early return to work will have an impact on the development of their child.

Is Disability Insurance the Answer?

With paid maternity leave incredibly rare, is short term disability insurance the most logical answer for mothers who are questioning how they will survive while on unpaid maternity leave?

From our survey, 40% of mothers took out a short term disability insurance policy before becoming pregnant, and 65% indicated the policy provided adequate financial coverage while they were on unpaid maternity leave.

23%, on the other hand, said the insurance did not provide adequate coverage.

Amongst this group, we found the average short term disability insurance policy replaced 50% of income while respondents were on unpaid maternity leave.

It appears that consumer education is a major hurdle however when it comes to using disability insurance as a financial safety net against unpaid leave.

Among mothers who did not take out a policy, 33% knew nothing about disability insurance, and 21% applied after they became pregnant, which is too late because the pregnancy will be counted as a pre-existing condition.

Another 16% incorrectly thought they’d automatically be eligible for paid maternity leave through the government or their employer.

In Conclusion

With no ideal solution to lessen the financial struggles caused by unpaid maternity leave, the best thing expecting mothers and fathers can do is to prepare way ahead of time.

And that means before pregnancy. Create a budget, know what you have saved up, build upon those savings, and research if short term disability insurance might help your situation.
Bio: Mike Brown is the Director of Communications at Breeze, a modern insurtech company specializing in income protection through disability insurance and critical illness insurance.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • This insurance company wants to hike homeowners’ rates 36%. Florida regulators balk

    State regulators took a hard line on a property insurance company that wants to raise rates by an average of 36% on more than 64,000 homeowners policies, the company’s second big rate hike in a year.

  • Are Crashing Lumber Prices Hurting Profits for Home Depot?

    Lumber prices are going through some unusual volatility since the onset of the pandemic. The price per 1,000 board feet of lumber initially fell in March of 2020 to below $200. It swung between $500 and $900 through the rest of 2000 before shooting up to over $1,600 per 1,000 board feet in early May 2021.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Coming? Here's What the Data Suggests

    For the past 17 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has doubled in value. Although no one knows with any certainty, we can turn to an abundance of data to get a better idea of what might lie ahead for the S&P 500 and your portfolio.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • 3 Investing Moves That Could Make You a Multimillionaire

    Whether you're new to the stock market or have been investing for years, nearly everyone wants to get rich someday. While becoming a multimillionaire is a lofty goal, it is possible -- even if you're not already wealthy. Investing in the stock market is one of the easiest and most effective ways to generate wealth over time.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • T-Mobile is investigating a hack of 54 million people’s data — here’s what to do if you think your data was exposed

    The breach included customers' names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information

  • Hackers steal even more Social Security numbers. How should you protect yourself?

    Hackers claim to have stolen 70 million Social Security numbers from AT&T days after massive T-Mobile breach. Here are some tips to protect yourself.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Cannabis Stocks That Just Might Triple by 2023

    Marijuana is seen as one of the biggest growth markets around, even if many of its leading stocks have fallen far short of expectations. Once the cannabis industry finally does take off we may see all boats lifted by the rising tide, but Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) may have already tripled in value by then. Alex Carchidi (Planet 13 Holdings): If you've ever visited the Las Vegas Strip, you've probably seen or even experienced Planet 13's flagship cannabis superstore, where more than a million tourists flocked to buy marijuana in 2019.

  • I’m an ‘elder millennial’ with $2 million in investments but a low monthly income. Should I spend my savings to buy a home in San Francisco?

    'I am still unable to qualify for any sort of loan required to purchase a home here and would likely have to pay cash for any home I purchase.'

  • Got $5,000? 3 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Soar

    Cathie Wood was the darling of Wall Street last year as her ARK funds smashed the returns of the overall market. Let's find out why they think you should take a hard look at Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Will Healy (Twilio): Twilio has become one of the more significant holdings in Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF and two other ARK Invest funds.

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions—what that tells market historians

    Friday marks the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Must-Buys Right Now

    Wall Street has entered a troublesome stretch and an array of factors are impacting the market. Thus, it's wise to invest in dividend players like Vector Group (VGR) & Redwood Trust (RWT) now.

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.