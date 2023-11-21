Unpaid parking tickets? LexPark offers easy way to pay them off during the holidays

The Lexington Parking Authority’s canned foods drive, “Food for Fines” is returning for the 2023 holiday season, LexPark announced Monday.

The canned food drive allows people with unpaid parking tickets to donate canned goods in exchange for reduced fees on parking citations issued by LexPark or the Lexington Police Department, LexPark said. The drive started Monday and will last until Dec. 15. People can drop off supplies at the LexPark offices at 122 North Broadway in Lexington.

“The Food for Fines program is an opportunity for our organization to repay the community we serve during this season of giving and thankfulness,” said James H. Frazier III, chair of the Lexington Parking Authority. “At LexPark, this is our favorite time of the year, when we can provide a small break from parking fines while helping to feed the hungry.”

Every 10 cans of food donated is equal to a $15 discount towards outstanding parking tickets, according to LexPark. There is no limit on the amount of cans one can donate and the donations can be applied to multiple citations and past-due citations.

The drive is in partnership with God’s Pantry Food Bank. Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, said they are excited for another year of the drive in partnership with LexPark.

“This initiative not only offers a practical alternative for individuals with outstanding parking tickets, but it also strengthens our mission of providing food assistance to local families in need during the holiday season,” Halligan said. “By donating canned goods, community members have the opportunity to make a tangible impact on both their own lives and the lives of others.”

This is the 10th anniversary of the drive. In 2014 the campaign collected more than 6,200 cans of food as payment for more than 600 meter citations. Last year more than 1,970 food items were donated, which paid for over $3,215 in citations.

People can check to see if they have an outstanding citation by entering their license plate at the “pay a citation” page on the lexpark.org site.