Unpaid sales tax case settled

Aug. 31—A former business owner accused of failing to pay state sales tax in an effort "to keep the business open" pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court earlier this month and is continuing to pay restitution.

Edith Wauneta Arnold, 69, owner of the now closed Mega Bites Internet Cafe and Lounge, entered a plea of guilty to violation of the revenue law and was then granted judicial diversion.

This means the plea is set aside during a two-year probationary period. If all terms and conditions of probation are met, Arnold will later be allowed to petition the court to have the charge removed from her record.

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue launched an investigation into sales tax not being paid to the state during the time period of Dec. 1, 2015, and March 31, 2019. In all, the state claimed in an indictment $56,684.99 in sales tax was not remitted to the state.

The business was located off Peavine Rd. on Confederate Rd. between Crossville and Fairfield Glade.

In earlier appearances in court, defense attorney Kevin Bryant said Arnold was paying restitution in the pending case.

Arnold was indicted on one count of theft of more than $10,000 and one count of felony tax evasion. She pleaded guilty to violation of the tax revenue law, a Class E/F felony. The second count was dismissed.

As part of the plea agreement, Arnold is to pay the state $25,000 in additional restitution.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

—Amy Michelle Arnold, 35, charged with simple possession of heroin, pleaded guilty to the charge and received an 11-month and 29-day sentence to be served on supervised probation, was fined $750 and clerk's fee. Arnold was driving on Hwy. 70 N. near Mayland when she failed to dim her vehicle's lights as she passed a deputy. The resulting traffic stop resulted in the seizure of small amounts of cocaine, Xanax, Suboxone and charges of driving on a suspended license and tampering with evidence. All other charges were dropped with the guilty plea.

—William Michael Lance, 41, charged with possession of meth and tampering with evidence, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidences and received an eight-year suspended sentence with 30 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. He pleaded guilty as a Range II offender with sentence to be served at 35%. The simple possession charge was dropped. The charges stem from an arrest by CCSO Deputy Mitchell Ward on Dec. 7, 2021. Any items seized were forfeited.

—Shaunna A. Fenn, 21, pleaded guilty to an information charging introduction of contraband into a penal institution and attempted possession of meth for real and received a six-year suspended sentence. Fenn was granted judicial diversion which means the plea is set aside during a six-year probationary period. If all terms and conditions of probation are met, Fenn will later be allowed to petition the court to have the charges removed from her record. As part of her probation, Fenn will complete a long-term in-house rehab program. Fine and court costs were waived an Fenn is being given credit for 62 days served in jail. The charges stem from a May 9 incident at the county jail.

—Jessica Renee Reagan, 39, pleaded guilty to filing a false report and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. She is being given credit for 13 days already served. The charge stems from statements given to police during a March 10 traffic stop.

—Lacey Dawn Sherrill-Kaufman, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent and received a five-year suspended sentence with seven days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. The charge stems from an Aug. 4 traffic stop by CCSO.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com