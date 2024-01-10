Should unpaid tolls equal vehicle registration holds? One Oklahoma lawmaker says no

A new piece of legislation aims to stop a state agency from blocking people from renewing their vehicle registrations due to unpaid turnpike charges.

A Democratic lawmaker filed legislation to block a state agency from preventing Oklahomans from renewing their vehicle registrations due to unpaid tolls.

Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman, filed House Bill 2968 to undo state law that allows Service Oklahoma, working in conjunction with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, to block a person from renewing their vehicle registration until they pay all toll road charges.

Hundreds of thousands of vehicle registration holds have been placed on accounts due to unpaid tolls in the past two years, according to information previously provided by the Turnpike Authority. More than 300,000 vehicle registration accounts were frozen at some point in the past two years. At least half of those holds were removed after the driver paid their fees.

The policy disincentivizes Oklahomans from keeping their registration up to date, the freshman lawmaker said in a news release. Menz said she filed the bill based on constituent feedback.

“Imagine taking off work to stand in line at the tag agency to renew your vehicle registration, only to be told you can’t because you owe money to OTA (Oklahoma Turnpike Authority) for tolls,” Menz said. “Many people don’t have to imagine that; they’ve experienced it.”

A Turnpike Authority spokesperson previously said the agency relies on registration holds as a last resort because it is required to collect toll charges.

Since 1997, the Turnpike Authority has had the ability to seek a hold on someone’s account due to unpaid tolls.

Lawmakers created Service Oklahoma in 2022 to take over motor vehicle services and registrations from the Department of Public Safety and other state agencies. The Turnpike Authority now works with Service Oklahoma to place a hold on a driver’s account due to unpaid tolls.

Menz’s bill can be taken up when the legislative session begins Feb. 5.

