Unplanted Acres in US Surge on Extreme Rain and Drought

Elizabeth Elkin and Dominic Carey
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Acres that US farmers were unable to plant have more than tripled from the same period last year as extreme weather wreaks havoc on fields.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Prevented planting acres -- or insured crops that can’t be planted because of disasters including flooding and drought -- were at 6.4 million, according to the USDA Farm Service Agency’s August report. That’s up from 2.1 million in 2021.

The news comes at the start of the key US crop tour, which will determine if the US can produce enough corn and soybeans to revive supplies diminished by extreme weather and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the prevented planting acres trail behind 2020’s numbers, it comes at a time when the world is more reliant on the US crop. The war has made food grown outside of Ukraine vital for curbing the worst inflation in decades.

Read: ‘I’m shocked’: Dry Cornfields on Tour Point to a Smaller US Crop

Prevented planting acres of corn jumped to more than 3 million acres, from 639,000 acres in 2021, according to the USDA. Wheat shot up to more than 1 million acres from nearly 300,000 acres last year.

Corn acres “unsurprisingly” saw the largest volume of prevented planting due to a cool start to the season, Jacqueline Holland, an analyst at Farm Futures, said in a note.

“The data confirms the lingering ‘woulda, coulda, shoulda’ thoughts that have been running through farmers’ minds since the slow planting season this spring,” she said.

(Adds chart, analyst comment in final two paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent-Backed Startup Seeks Pre-IPO Funds at $1.5 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Yonghui Fresh Food, the fast-growing grocery supply affiliate of one of China’s biggest retail conglomerates, is seeking to raise about $200 million ahead of a Hong Kong initial public offering next year, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New V

  • Bill Belichick wants two good days of practice -- and no fighting -- with Raiders this week

    The Patriots head coach doesn't want any more nonsense on the field with his team set to hit the field with the Raiders for a pair of joint practices in Nevada. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche has the latest out west.

  • Colorado tourist town bans new short-term rentals

    Like many resort towns across America, Steamboat Springs, Colorado is facing a housing crisis, partially blamed on short-term rentals. In response the city council imposed a partial ban and residents will vote on a tax (Aug. 23) (Video by Thomas Peipert and Manuel Valdes)

  • Paris Hilton's Butterfly Dress and Cropped Shawl Combination Is so Y2K

    The queen of the early aughts is back.

  • Netflix no longer ‘a utility’ amid churn, analyst says

    Bloomberg Quicktake Correspondent Alex Webb joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for streaming players such as Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon, and more.

  • These two cities saw the biggest annual rent hikes in the US

    Surging rent prices are a nationwide phenomenon but certain cities are feeling the pinch more than others. According to newly released Bank of America data (pdf), Phoenix and Atlanta saw the biggest yearly increases in median rent for the month of July, up 15% and 11% year over year, respectively.

  • US Natural Gas Futures Hit $10 for First Time Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas prices rose above $10 per million British thermal units for the first time since 2008, extending a scorching rally driven by persistent concern that global stockpiles of the heating and power-plant fuel aren’t enough to meet winter demand. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsHome Sellers Are Slash

  • Chicago Bears release WR Dazz Newsome

    The Chicago Bears have waived Dazz Newsome one season after drafting the wide receiver in the 6th round of the NFL draft.

  • Student Loan Relief Seen Costing Billions and Favoring Top Earners

    (Bloomberg) -- Forgiving student loan debt will cost between $300 billion and $980 billion over 10 years, according to a new analysis, with the majority of relief going toward borrowers in the top 60% of earners. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsJapan Set to Allow More T

  • ‘I’m Shocked’: Dry Cornfields on Tour Point to a Smaller US Crop

    (Bloomberg) -- Early stops in southeastern South Dakota along a key US crop tour show a lack of enough rain has stressed corn and soybean plants, hurting potential yields that the world is relying on to avoid shortfalls. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Drago

  • Aubrey O'Day Photoshops Herself With Jesus as Clapback to Social Media Criticism

    Aubrey O'Day photoshops herself with Jesus as a clap back to a TikTok user who called her out for photoshopping herself into beautiful locations around the world as if they are actual vacation shots.

  • Veteran Hong Kong democrat granted bail in major national security case

    A Hong Kong court granted bail on Monday to veteran pro-democracy politician Albert Ho after more than a year in detention on charges linked to a national security case. Ho, 70, led the city's largest opposition group, the Democratic Party, and is a lawyer who runs his own law firm. High Court judge Johnny Chan referred to Ho's health in his judgement, warning that if he committed any acts endangering national security "his bail will be revoked and he won't be able to receive any kind of private medical care".

  • Why Wilmington's neighborhoods aren't created equally when it comes to handling the heat

    Economics, political clout and historic marginalization means Wilmington neighborhoods aren't built equally to handle extreme heat events.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Leads Rout in Meme Stocks as Mania Fizzles

    (Bloomberg) -- The unraveling of the latest meme stock frenzy is accelerating as bad news for one of the most popular retail-trader favorites piles up and investors dump riskier assets. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Dragon’ Debut Crashes HBO Max for Thousa

  • Six months into the war, the entire world is losing. Where do we go from here?

    Russia and Ukraine are both taking heavy casualties as the war hits the 6-month mark. Neither is likely to achieve its desired result, experts say.

  • Drop in Gasoline Prices Blunts GOP Weapon Ahead of Midterms

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans who have been using eye-popping gasoline prices as a potent political tool to bash Democrats in the run-up to the midterm election have a problem: Steadily falling prices at the pump. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsJapan Set to Allow More Tou

  • China textbooks revised after 'ugly' cartoons spark outcry

    Anger over the "ugly, racist and spooky" images leads to illustrators and publishers being sacked.

  • Dua Lipa Rang In Her 27th Birthday Wearing the Tiniest Bedazzled Bra

    And the tallest platform heels.

  • No one claimed $1 million Powerball win — then North Carolina man saw forgotten ticket

    “I had to check 15 to 20 times just to confirm it.”

  • As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive

    HIGASHIOSAKA, Japan (Reuters) -The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland. Home to about 6,000 firms, 87% of which have fewer than 20 employees, the city is emblematic of how such forces are pushing Japan's small manufacturers toward a tipping point. The workshops in Higashiosaka create metal components for everything from train seats to ballpoint pens, and have long relied on powerhouses such as Sharp, Panasonic, and Sanyo for orders.