Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Centrepoint Alliance Limited's (ASX:CAF) Shares

Centrepoint Alliance Limited's (ASX:CAF) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 69.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For instance, Centrepoint Alliance's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Centrepoint Alliance would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 34% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 22% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it concerning that Centrepoint Alliance is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Centrepoint Alliance currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Centrepoint Alliance, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Centrepoint Alliance, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

