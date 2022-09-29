Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE:GD) Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE:GD) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.2x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

General Dynamics could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is General Dynamics' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as General Dynamics' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 3.4%. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 5.9% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 11% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 9.6% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that General Dynamics is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From General Dynamics' P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of General Dynamics' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Having said that, be aware General Dynamics is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than General Dynamics. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

