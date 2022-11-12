Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For MP Materials Corp.'s (NYSE:MP) Shares

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 23.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, MP Materials has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like MP Materials' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 120% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 5.5% per year during the coming three years according to the eleven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.4% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that MP Materials is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On MP Materials' P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that MP Materials currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

