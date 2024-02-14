'Unprecedented' 11% rise in defence spending, NATO chief says

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, answers questions at NATO headquarters during an interview with the German Press Agency dpa. Stoltenberg said on 14 February that there had been an "unprecedented" 11% increase in defence spending by NATO countries over the past year from Canada and European allies. Federico Gambarini/dpa

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that there had been an "unprecedented" 11% increase in defence spending by NATO countries over the past year from Canada and European allies.

By the end of 2024, the alliance secretary general expects 18 NATO allies to spend 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence. "Another record number," he said.

This is six times greater than 2014 when only three NATO allies met the defence spending target, Stoltenberg said.

NATO members have since 2006 agreed to spend 2% of their GDP on defence, but only a few have ever met this target.

In 2014, NATO reaffirmed this commitment and to stop cuts to defence budgets in the wake of the Russian invasion of Crimea in Ukraine.