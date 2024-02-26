‘Unprecedented attendance’ expected for Wednesday’s memorial service for 3 Burnsville first responders

With “unprecedented attendance” expected for Wednesday’s memorial service for three Burnsville first responders killed in the line of duty, the city of Burnsville said Monday they’re working to make a live broadcast available for the public.

The city wants to ensure seating will be available for family, friends and Burnsville staff, along with fellow law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services personnel, according to a Monday update.

A man opened fire on Feb. 18 as police were negotiating with him after responding to his residence regarding an alleged sexual assault, according to a Minnesota Bureau Criminal Apprehension search warrant. Killed were Burnsville officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand, both 27, and Burnsville firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, 40.

A joint, public memorial service is planned for the men at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Church, 9301 Eden Prairie Road in Eden Prairie. The church’s auditorium can accommodate up to 4,300 people, a church spokesperson said last week.

A last-call ceremony and procession will follow the service. Anticipated traffic delays and potential street closures will be provided during a media update later this afternoon. Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz and Fire Chief BJ Jungmann plan to express their appreciation for the ongoing community support at the afternoon press conference.

Burnsville City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, to allow staff to honor their colleagues, and city services will resume Thursday. Residents can visit any Dakota County Service Center for early voting services.

