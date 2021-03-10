Heavy rains lead to crippling floods in Hawaii; homes destroyed and residents forced to flee

Days of torrential rain have caused catastrophic flooding across Hawaii this week, forcing evacuations, closing roads and destroying homes.

And the threat of heavy showers was forecast to continue at least through Wednesday and likely longer.

"Widespread showers, some locally heavy, are expected statewide through Wednesday as a slow-moving low-pressure system lingers west of Kauai," the National Weather Service said. "With the low remaining nearby for the next couple of days, light south winds will prevail, and the potential for showers will remain elevated."

The entire state remained under a flash flood watch as of Wednesday afternoon. The island of Kauai and part of the Big Island of Hawaii were under a flash flood warning.

Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation on Tuesday.

An evacuation order for hundreds of residents from Haleiwa, a town north of Honolulu, was lifted late Tuesday as the threat of flooding from torrential rains subsided, according to Hawaii News Now.

One person was missing after being swept away during the floods on Oahu on Tuesday.

Nearly 2 feet of rain has fallen this week in Wahiawa on Oahu, AccuWeather said. Some places have picked up a half-month's worth of rain in only one day.

Floodwaters sweep over Hana Highway near West Kuiaha Road in Haiku, Maui, on Monday.

On Monday, officials initially thought that the Kaupakalua Dam in the Maui community of Haiku was breached by floodwaters, but county officials determined there was no structural damage after closer inspection.

About six homes on Maui and two bridges were heavily damaged or destroyed, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino’s office said.

“This has been unprecedented flooding," Victorino said in a statement.

"In fact, some of the residents have told me that this is the worst they've seen in over 25 years," he said on Facebook.

One Maui resident, Mark Alexander, said that within minutes, water was up to his chest. “It’s to my waist, it’s to my chest, and next thing you know, I see my icebox passing me,” he told Hawaii News Now.

On the Big Island, in addition to the rain at lower elevations, snow also was forecast to fall on the highest summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, where a winter weather advisory was in effect, the weather service said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hawaii flooding: Heavy rain leads to catastrophic floods