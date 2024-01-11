Unprecedented inflation for basic foods has Russians queuing for eggs – Soviet-style

Putin claims that Russians have started to live better

Russia dictator Vladimir Putin seems so keen on bringing back the Soviet Union that he’s introduced something the failed state was best known for – long lines for basic goods.

Shortages of chickens and eggs have led to rapidly rising prices, their disappearance from the shelves of many stores, and long lines at the stores that still carry them.

Read also: Russian economy sliding towards deindustrialization, Finland says

Always the optimist – even in the face of overwhelming contrary evidence – the wanted war criminal explained that the shortages are owed to the rising incomes of Russian citizens, he told Russia’s “business community” on Jan. 11, NV reports.

The cost of eggs and chicken meat is hitting all-time highs in Russia and shortages have been recorded nationwide.

Read also: Inflation, struggling healthcare and economy await Russians in 2024 amid 68% defense budget increase

The rapid price increase for eggs in Russia is causing queues not seen since Soviet times.

“With eggs, you see what happened,” the dictator said. “We just didn't address the issue in time. Production volumes have not decreased. Consumption increased due to the real incomes of the population — not much, but people's incomes have grown. They began to buy eggs and chicken meat. We didn't think to open imports in time. Boom — and prices flew up,” explained the Kremlin head.

Holiday celebrations have only exacerbated the shortages and many products popular among Russians have seen sharp price increases. Compared to last year, bananas have increased in price by 47%, oranges by 80%, and tomatoes by more than 120%.

The problem is so acute that Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor felt the need to block the popular Russian website Prices Today, which had been documenting the escalating inflation.

Russia recently approved a military budget with record military spending since the USSR era. Putin plans to spend 10.775 trillion rubles (172.4 billion USD) on the war, which is 70% more than in 2023 (6.8 trillion or 108.8 billion USD) and 2.3 times more than in 2022 (4.7 trillion or 75.2 billion USD).

Read also: How the West can really hurt Russia’s economy

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine