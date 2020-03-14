In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration suspended an 82-year-old road safety law for some truck drivers, showing how much coronavirus is pressuring retailers and hospitals to maintain cleaning and medical supplies

David McNew/Getty Images

The hours-of-service laws, which mandate how many hours a truck driver may work and have been in place for truck drivers since 1938, are suspended at a federal level for the first time in history.

As of Friday evening, truck drivers who are moving medical supplies and consumer goods like masks and hand sanitizer do not have to follow HOS.

It's common on a local or state level to lift these safety regulations amid natural disasters, like floods or hurricanes, that require stores and hospitals to stay stocked with necessary goods.

Truck drivers move 70% of the nation's goods by weight. They're responsible for replenishing stores and hospitals with necessary items.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The federal administration that oversees regulations for America's six million professional drivers has temporarily suspended a trucking safety law that's been in place since 1938.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said Friday evening that truck drivers who are moving goods "in support of emergency relief efforts related to the COVID-19 outbreaks" will temporarily not have to follow the hours-of-service laws, which mandate how many hours a truck driver may work.

This is the first time since 1938, when the rule was developed, that it's been suspended on a national level. It's common for states and local governments to lift the rule amid natural disasters, when consumers "panic buy" household goods and hospitals need medical supplies.

Some truck drivers won't have to follow the much-hated safety laws. More

"Waivers of this type are a common response by FMCSA to natural disasters and crises because trucks delivering food, fuel and medicine are a critical part of the response," America Trucking Associations spokesperson Sean McNally said in a statement to Business Insider. "This waiver will help keep loads of medicine, supplies and food moving as the country manages this current pandemic."

Read more: Grocery stores would run out of food in just 3 days if long-haul truckers stopped working

Around 70% of the nation's goods by weight is moved by a truck — so ensuring that they can get to your local grocery store or hospital ramps up in times of crisis. "Everything from the fuel you put in your vehicle to consumables in your home all get put in play because of a truck driver," Tampa-based truck driver Dennis Felix-Shannon told Business Insider.

Truck drivers are responsible for replenishing stores and hospitals with necessary items. More

David Goldman/AP

In its current edition, HOS requires truck drivers to drive only 11 hours within a 14-hour work period. They must then log 10 hours of "off-duty" time. The safety law, which is aimed at eliminating exhausted truck drivers from the nation's highways so they do not endanger others, is disliked by many drivers. Some say the strict regulations actually disrupts their sleep schedule and makes them more likely to drive tired.

According to the FMCSA's Friday evening emergency declaration, here are the types of loads that are exempt from HOS laws:

Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19 Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and prevention of community transmission of COVID-19 such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap, and disinfectants Food for emergency restocking of stores Equipment, supplies, and persons necessary to establish and manage temporary housing, quarantine, and isolation facilities related to COVID-19 Persons designated by Federal, State or local authorities for medical, isolation, or quarantine purposes Persons necessary to provide other medical or emergency services, the supply of which may be affected by the COVID-19 response

The unprecedented move shows how panic buying has become a nationwide phenomenon